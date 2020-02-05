Former UNI quarterback Kurt Warner's life being made into movie

CEDAR FALLS – A biopic is in the works about former Panther quarterback and retired NFL player Kurt Warner, according to multiple news organizations.

“American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story,” is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, says Variety.com. Written by David Aaron Cohen of “Friday Night Lights” fame, and Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin, the faith-based film will be produced by Kingdom Story Company in partnership with Lionsgate.

Variety reports the movie will be based on interviews with Warner and his memoir, “All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football and the First Miracle Season.”

Cedar Valley residents recall full well Warner's meteoric rise in football. He went from stocking shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee to starting quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 1993.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times. Those who followed his career know the tale of how he worked the night shift stocking shelves at Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.

He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL.