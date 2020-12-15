Former Rockwell-Swaledale basketball coaches find success at Des Moines Christian

What has changed since their time in Rockwell, and led to sustained success? A shift in focus.

“I think back in the years of Rockwell, it was more x’s and o’s, just playing the game and how we can beat it,” Borcherding said. “Now, we preach culture and family and toughness. I think we needed to build that culture first, before we could get into what we were going to be really good at, and what we needed to do.”

Between the two, Johnson runs the offense and the ‘big-picture’ aspects of the program, while Borcherding handles the defense, the same 1-2-2 zone that Johnson introduced in Cory’s junior year oh high school.

“I kind of let him be the guru of that,” Johnson said. “He knows that zone really well and does a good job teaching it. He does a lot of defensive stuff. He runs that a little bit, which is nice. Everything we talk about we’re usually on the same page on. We think the same way.”

The two know each other so well that sometimes they will accidentally mirror each other’s shouted instructions during practice, much to the amusement of their players.