Former Rockwell-Swaledale basketball coaches find success at Des Moines Christian

Sometimes, the sequel actually is better than the original.
Brad Johnson and Cory Borcherding have a special relationship. The longtime friends and basketball coaches have found success on the hardwood, and plenty of it. The pair are currently the head coach, and assistant coach, respectively, for the Des Moines Christian girls basketball program, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
But success didn't come right away.
Johnson and Borcherding first met over 20 years ago, when Borcherding moved to Rockwell in eighth grade, and Johnson was employed as the school’s boys basketball coach. Borcherding played four years of varsity basketball under Johnson, and spent one year at Waldorf University before a knee injury ended his basketball career. He then joined Johnson's coaching staff as an assistant, at the age of 19.
From the beginning, Johnson could tell that Borcherding was coaching material.
“He knows the game extremely well, and he was one of those guys that always watched the game a lot,” Johnson said. “He watched the pro game and the college game. He was always big on watching film when he played. I knew he was always very good with x's and o's and that coaching would be something he would be good at when he was older.”
The pair spent three years coaching basketball, football, and baseball together in Rockwell, before Johnson left in 2007 for a teaching job at Southeast Polk High School. He ended his 11 year stint with an overall record of 127-114.
Johnson continued to coach basketball, spending one year as the interim girls basketball head coach at Southeast Polk, and then two years as an assistant under Todd Borrison.
In 2013, he took the girl's head coaching job at Des Moines Christian, and one of his first calls was to Borcherding, his close friend and former assistant coach.
“When he took the job for the girls, I remember him calling me and asking if I wanted to coach girls basketball, and I was like ‘I don’t know about that,'” Borcherding said. “I ran a camp with him down at Des Moines Christian that first summer, and I was hooked. I was in, I thought the kids were great, and I was excited to see where this would go. We haven’t looked back in six years, seven years.”
Since taking over the program in 2013, Johnson and Borcherding have coached the Lions to the state tournament four times, including in each of the past two seasons. This past March, the Lions fell to Bishop Heelan in the state quarterfinals, and made it to the state semifinals in 2019, where they lost to Center Point-Urbana.
What has changed since their time in Rockwell, and led to sustained success? A shift in focus.
“I think back in the years of Rockwell, it was more x’s and o’s, just playing the game and how we can beat it,” Borcherding said. “Now, we preach culture and family and toughness. I think we needed to build that culture first, before we could get into what we were going to be really good at, and what we needed to do.”
Between the two, Johnson runs the offense and the ‘big-picture’ aspects of the program, while Borcherding handles the defense, the same 1-2-2 zone that Johnson introduced in Cory’s junior year oh high school.
“I kind of let him be the guru of that,” Johnson said. “He knows that zone really well and does a good job teaching it. He does a lot of defensive stuff. He runs that a little bit, which is nice. Everything we talk about we’re usually on the same page on. We think the same way.”
The two know each other so well that sometimes they will accidentally mirror each other’s shouted instructions during practice, much to the amusement of their players.
“He and I would yell the same thing at the exact same time, and the girls would be like “Wow,” Borcherding said. “We’ve known each other for 22 years, and we coach and talk all the time. It was a friendship, and it started as my mentor and my basketball coach, and his family became my family. From there, it just kind of clicked. We’ve never looked back.”
Borcherding once turned down a chance to become the head coach at Madrid High School, just for the chance to keep coaching alongside Johnson. As an expert tactician on defense, Borcherding knew that his skills were more tailored to the “x’s and x’s” part of the game, and he didn’t want the rest of the responsibilities that come along with a head coaching job.
Instead, he stayed with Johnson, and helped build a state powerhouse.
“It wasn’t that (Johnson) didn’t want me to move on, it was ‘We work well together, and you fit perfect into the spot where you are at,” Borcherding said. “It hasn’t been one that I’ve regretted in the least."
With the No. 1 ranking in the state and a team filled with young talent, the two coaches are excited about the future of the Lions’ program. They’re both a bit older and wiser since their time with the Rebels, and the family culture they have brought to the Lions has seemingly worked wonders since their arrival.
“We’ve been to state four of the seven years I’ve been there,” Johnson said. “Being ranked No. 1, you have to have some previous success to get that No. 1 ranking, and it's kind of a tribute to past years. I’m kind of proud of that. We’re just trying to get better every day, earn our way back to state, and give ourselves an opportunity to compete for a state title.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
