Former NIACC pitcher Williamson added to Mariners' 60-player pool

During the three-month layoff, Williamson stayed at his families' home in Minnesota and kept in shape by throwing nearly every day, and pitching to live batters once a week.

"I still needed to pitch anyways, so that I was ready for next year," Williamson said. "If I took this whole year off and they expected me to throw a full season of up to 200 innings, that probably wouldn't be good for my arm, if I didn't throw at all this year. I just kept throwing every day."

With only 10 games of professional experience under his belt, it is unlikely that Williamson will play in any big-league games this season. Instead, he and other Mariners' top prospects will spend most of their time in Tacoma, working out in small groups and playing intra-squad games in order to get the player-development time that they would have otherwise missed.

Former NIACC head baseball coach Travis Hergert, who now works as an assistant pitching coordinator for the Philadelphia Phillies, gave reviews to Williamson's development in a March interview with the Globe Gazette. Before the season, Williamson was ranked by MLB.com as Mariners' 11th-best ranked prospect.

"He has matured a lot," Hergert said. "That is reflected in his progress on the field. He is another guy that you are going to see in the big leagues in a year or two.”