Former NIACC pitcher Williamson added to Mariners' 60-player pool

Professional baseball is finally a go.
More than three months removed from Major League Baseball's decision to suspend the beginning of its season due to the continued spread of COVID-19, professional ballplayers are reporting to their respective big-league cities to prepare for MLB's scheduled 60-game season.
Former NIACC pitcher Brandon Williamson is one of 60 Seattle Mariners' players who will report to T-Mobile Park this week for team workouts, and will participate this season as a member of the team's 'taxi squad.' Every big-league club will have a roster of 40 players who are eligible to play, and a 'taxi squad' of up to 20 non-roster ballplayers who will almost certainly not see big-league action this year.
Due to the cancellation of the minor-league baseball season, teams are using the 'taxi squad' to get playing time and experience for many of their top prospects. Williamson, who was drafted by the Mariners in the second round of the 2019 MLB draft, is eager to get back on the diamond after several months away.
He spent last season pitching for the Single-A Everett AquaSox, where he put up a 2.35 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 15.1 innings of work. Williamson pitched at NIACC from 2017-2018 before transferring to Texas Christian University for the 2019 season.
"I'm pretty excited," Williamson said. "I got out to Seattle yesterday, and I'm staying with my host family that I stayed with last year. I'm ready to get back to playing some ball."
During the three-month layoff, Williamson stayed at his families' home in Minnesota and kept in shape by throwing nearly every day, and pitching to live batters once a week.
"I still needed to pitch anyways, so that I was ready for next year," Williamson said. "If I took this whole year off and they expected me to throw a full season of up to 200 innings, that probably wouldn't be good for my arm, if I didn't throw at all this year. I just kept throwing every day."
With only 10 games of professional experience under his belt, it is unlikely that Williamson will play in any big-league games this season. Instead, he and other Mariners' top prospects will spend most of their time in Tacoma, working out in small groups and playing intra-squad games in order to get the player-development time that they would have otherwise missed.
Former NIACC head baseball coach Travis Hergert, who now works as an assistant pitching coordinator for the Philadelphia Phillies, gave reviews to Williamson's development in a March interview with the Globe Gazette. Before the season, Williamson was ranked by MLB.com as Mariners' 11th-best ranked prospect.
"He has matured a lot," Hergert said. "That is reflected in his progress on the field. He is another guy that you are going to see in the big leagues in a year or two.”
Even though the 2020 season will not look the way anybody expected it to at the beginning of the season, any baseball is good baseball right now for Williamson, and he is excited to get to test his skills against some elite minor league talent.
"It'll be fun to get to throw against them and see how my stuff plays against guys of that caliber," Williamson said. "I think that'll be a good time. I'm just looking forward to getting back to playing at all, and seeing all the dudes."
MLB teams are scheduled to begin their preseason workouts on July 3 in their home ballparks, and will hold a three-week training camp before the beginning the season. Opening Day is scheduled for July 23.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
