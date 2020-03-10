Former NIACC guard Marshal Yanda retires from NFL

Marshal Yanda, a perennial Pro Bowl guard, longtime Baltimore Raven, and former NIACC offensive lineman announced his retirement from the National Football League on Tuesday, after 13 seasons.

The Anamosa, Iowa, native played two seasons of football at NIACC from 2003-2004, before transferring to the University of Iowa. Yanda was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft, and awarded a three-year, 1.61 million dollar contract. He is widely regarded as one of the best offensive lineman of the past decade.

Yanda started in 166 regular season games over 13 seasons, was twice named a first-team AP All-Pro, and played in the Pro-Bowl eight times. He is one of 13 guards in NFL history to earn eight Pro Bowl nods. Yanda was also a member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl championship team, and finished his career with just 13 career holding penalties.

The 35-year-old Yanda was inducted into the NJCAA Football Hall of Fame in 2018, and is likely to be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in five years.

