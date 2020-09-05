Former Hawkeye greats lead two powerhouse programs to instant classic

After both of its opponents canceled due to COVID-19 reasons, Class 2A No. 5 Clear Lake and Class A No. 3 Iowa City Regina were looking for any opportunity they could to get out and play football on Friday night.
Luckily for them, the two programs were both able to find a team to play. Luckily for high school football fans, the two programs were set to play each other.
"Our kids found out Wednesday," Iowa City Regina head coach Marv Cook said. "We were working on defending the triple-option last week and then wide-open offense this week."
The two programs are powerhouse programs led by former Iowa Hawkeye football greats. Cook was an All-American tight end at Iowa and went on to play seven seasons in the National Football League in the late '80s and early '90s. Clear Lake head coach Jared DeVries was an All-American defensive end for Iowa and played over a decade in the NFL for the Detroit Lions.
After solid NFL careers, both now lead strong and successful football teams.
Cook has led Iowa City Regina to seven state titles in the past 10 years and is revered in the state of Iowa for his consistent success. Since taking over in 2015, DeVries holds a 34-17 record and led the Lions to an undefeated regular season last year.
Both have plenty of mutual respect for one another.
"Coach DeVries and their staff, they've just done an amazing job. Beautiful facility and amazing setup," Cook said. "They're going to be a great football team. We saw them on film and obviously they've got a bunch of good skill players. Defensively, they're impressive and they pin their ears back and cause problems for you."
For football fans, the actual game on Friday night had a little bit of everything you love about football. Big plays, solid defense, a comeback and a chance to win the game with a 2-point conversion.
Down 21-6 with eight minutes left in the game, the Lions needed some magic. Fifth-ranked Clear Lake was able to score two times and make the score 21-20 with just under a minute left in the game.
The Lions went for two and couldn't convert, losing the game, 21-20, to third-ranked Iowa City Regina.
"Obviously they've got a great tradition," DeVries said. "We've got a great tradition as well. It's two good football teams and they made more plays than we did tonight. Hats off to them."
The first quarter was a defensive exhibition. Neither team scored until the second quarter, when junior Carson Toebe ran a quarterback draw 64 yards to the end zone. The extra point was missed, and the Lions went into halftime up 6-0.
Iowa City Regina responded by scoring 21 straight points between the third and start of the fourth quarter. The Lions were down 21-6 with eight minutes left and momentum was in the Regals' favor.
The Lions marched down the field and scored when senior Jaden O'Brien-Green ran the ball in for a touchdown. The squad was able to convert the 2-point conversion and the score sat at 21-14 with just over three minutes left.
"Couldn't be more happy about the fight that they had and it shows a lot about their character," DeVries said.
The Regals fumbled on the first play of the next possession and, all of a sudden, the Lions had the ball with just under three minutes to play.
Toebe threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Jagger Schmitt with 58 seconds left. DeVries had a decision to make. After missing an extra point earlier in the game, he decided to go for two and the win. Ultimately, it wasn't converted.
"I thought we had momentum and it was the right decision to go for the win," DeVries said. "I'll sleep fine tonight with that decision. I thought it was right for our football team. We'd been struggling with our long snapping and holding and our field goals in general."
Although there was two different results, both coaches agreed that this type of game is great experience for the players – who ultimately need to have experience in close games in order to make a push for a state title.
"This is what our kids work so hard for," Cook said. "I mean, this was an epic Friday night of high school football."
The Lions drop to 1-1 and play Iowa Falls-Alden at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at Lions Field.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!