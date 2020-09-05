Former Hawkeye greats lead two powerhouse programs to instant classic

The Lions marched down the field and scored when senior Jaden O'Brien-Green ran the ball in for a touchdown. The squad was able to convert the 2-point conversion and the score sat at 21-14 with just over three minutes left.

"Couldn't be more happy about the fight that they had and it shows a lot about their character," DeVries said.

The Regals fumbled on the first play of the next possession and, all of a sudden, the Lions had the ball with just under three minutes to play.

Toebe threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior Jagger Schmitt with 58 seconds left. DeVries had a decision to make. After missing an extra point earlier in the game, he decided to go for two and the win. Ultimately, it wasn't converted.

"I thought we had momentum and it was the right decision to go for the win," DeVries said. "I'll sleep fine tonight with that decision. I thought it was right for our football team. We'd been struggling with our long snapping and holding and our field goals in general."

Although there was two different results, both coaches agreed that this type of game is great experience for the players – who ultimately need to have experience in close games in order to make a push for a state title.