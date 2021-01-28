Formanek, Toebe power Clear Lake boys basketball past tough West Fork team

The West Fork boys basketball team traveled to Clear Lake and gave the Lions all they could handle on Thursday night.
But in the end, the duo of junior Carson Toebe and senior Andrew Formanek was too much for the Warhawks to handle. The pair combined for 46 points in Class 3A No. 9 Clear Lake's 54-45 non-conference victory over West Fork.
"They're two guys that have just been through the wars these last couple years," Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "They've been to state together. They've been in a lot of big games and those two really feed off each other."
Toebe finished with 19 points, while Formanek posted 27 points. 13 of Formanek's points came in the third quarter – where he scored all of Clear Lake's third quarter points.
But the game was close for the majority of the first half. The Class 1A Warhawks actually took a 9-6 lead after a scrappy first quarter to put the Lions on their heels.
The two teams traded leads throughout the second quarter, but Toebe's buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half put Clear Lake up, 27-24, at the break.
That's when Formanek went to work. He was dominant – blocking shots, scoring and even throwing down a slam dunk.
"They have two big guys and we don't match up," West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. "We matchup okay with one of them, but when number 50 had to come out for foul trouble, it was really a challenge."
The Lions got out to a double-digit lead early in the fourth quarter and successfully fended off the visitors to earn the win.
Senior Kayden Ames led the Warhawks with 13 points, and senior Cail Weaver added 10 points. West Fork is now 11-3 and will play St. Ansgar at home on Friday.
Clear Lake improved to 13-1 with the win and play at Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Friday.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.