Formanek, Toebe power Clear Lake boys basketball past tough West Fork team

The West Fork boys basketball team traveled to Clear Lake and gave the Lions all they could handle on Thursday night.

But in the end, the duo of junior Carson Toebe and senior Andrew Formanek was too much for the Warhawks to handle. The pair combined for 46 points in Class 3A No. 9 Clear Lake's 54-45 non-conference victory over West Fork.

"They're two guys that have just been through the wars these last couple years," Clear Lake head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "They've been to state together. They've been in a lot of big games and those two really feed off each other."

Toebe finished with 19 points, while Formanek posted 27 points. 13 of Formanek's points came in the third quarter – where he scored all of Clear Lake's third quarter points.

But the game was close for the majority of the first half. The Class 1A Warhawks actually took a 9-6 lead after a scrappy first quarter to put the Lions on their heels.

The two teams traded leads throughout the second quarter, but Toebe's buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the half put Clear Lake up, 27-24, at the break.

That's when Formanek went to work. He was dominant – blocking shots, scoring and even throwing down a slam dunk.