Clear Lake 69, Webster City 41
The Clear Lake boys basketball team has played several close, nail-biting games this season, so for the team and its fans, Tuesday night was a bit of a relief.
As they have all season, the Lions relied on their big guys to dominate the boards, en-route to a 69-41 win over Webster City.
In the first quarter, senior Andrew Formanek scored six points, as the Lions got out to a 24-10 lead over the Lynx. In the second quarter, Formanek put up eight more points, and Clear Lake extended the halftime lead to 43-22.
Throughout the night, the announcer repeatedly shouted Formanek's last name, as bucket after bucket went in. In the end, Formanek finished the game with 20 points, his third straight game with at least 20.
In the Lions' second home game of the season, the team played in front of a packed house. Coming off of a 2018-2019 season that saw them go undefeated until losing at the state tournament, the Lions have high expectations this year.
You have free articles remaining.
The convincing win was a big boost.
"It was nice to come out and have a good all-around effort," head coach Jeremey Ainley said. "I thought our defense really set the tone holding them to 22 points in the first half. Offensively, we got it going and made some shots inside and outside."
Before Tuesday, Webster City's offense had averaged 69.6 points per game. After watching his team hold the Lynx to just 41 points, Ainley had plenty of praise to go around.
"I'm real pleased with our defense overall," Ainley said. "To hold them to 41, that is where it starts first and foremost for us."
Clear Lake will play its final game before the holiday break on Friday, at St. Edmond.
