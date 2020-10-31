Forest City's Hovinga places 14th at state meet

Big goals, big results.
Forest City's Joey Hovinga capped off a strong season for the Indians' cross country program on Saturday, as the junior set a new personal record with a time of 17:23.4 to place 14th overall at the state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
Hovinga, the No. 21 ranked 2A runner in the state, beat his time from last year's state meet by 13 seconds.
"He looked really good in his race, and I feel like he definitely went out there and put it all out," head coach Kamille Goepel said. "He knew his goal was top 20, so he was sitting top 20, I said "don't settle, if you are feeling good, go for more.' He did."
On a windy day at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, many of the runners, including Hovinga, were affected by the constant breeze. But it didn't seem to negatively affect him too much, as Hovinga moved up 34 spots from his 2019 finish.
Hovinga, a junior, was running in the second state meet of his career.
"It was rough, especially going up hill, and that really slowed me down sometimes," Hovinga said. "But I can push through it."
Hovinga was out for the early part of the Indians' season with shin splints that he at first thought were stress fractures, but once he came back, he and sophomore girls runner Lili Nelson led a Forest City team that scored several team victories this year.
Nelson, who finished second at the Top of Iowa West Conference Championship meet, was the lone girls runner for Forest City, and finished 81st overall with a time of 22:14.1. With two years remaining in her high school career, Nelson is hopeful that this experience at the big meet will serve her well going into next season.
"I'm not used to being in a pack with a whole bunch of people a lot better than me," Nelson said. "It's nice competition."
Both Hovinga and Nelson have stated that their goal is to break the school cross country record, with Hovinga shooting for the boys top time of 15:58.
It's a lofty goal, but after Saturday, Goeppel doesn't doubt either of one of them.
"It's a good goal to have," Goeppel said. "It makes them want to work and besides just place-wise That's another goal in their mind as well. Joey has one more year, so he has the summer and track and everything else to train for before then, and hopefully he can get what he wants."
Osage's Johnston places 27th overall
Osage sophomore Katelyn Johnston finished 27th overall at the state cross country meet on Saturday. In windy conditions, Johnston was 15 seconds faster than her 2019 state meet time of 20:52.3, but moved up 16 spots.
As a two-time state meet participant, Johnston has high hopes going into here junior and senior years. The first state meet experience is always hectic, Johnston's her familiarity with the course made things a lot easier this time around.
"I'm really just hoping to make it to state all four years," Johnston said. "I just want to try to run my best here. It's a big race, and there is a lot of fast competition."
Johnston was the only Osage runner to make it to state this year. Head coach Katie Mostek has watched Johnston develop since she joined the program in seventh grade, and back then, Johnston wasn't ever the fastest girls' runner.
But through a lot of offseason work, she has brought herself to the level of a two-time state qualifier.
That was the turning point for her, she wanted to be the top runner. Her freshman year, she worked her hardest just to be that top runner. That was her goal, and we talked about it a lot."
Aside from Forest City's Nelson and Johnston, two other area runners competed in the Class 2A girls race, in senior Abby Christians and freshman Katelyn Knoll of Garner-Hayfield Ventura.
Christians, running in her fourth straight state championship race, placed 45th overall with a time of 21:37.4, while Knoll, in her first state race, ran a time of 21:45.8 to finish 56th overall.
Top 10- Class 2A boys
1. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 16:13.2
2. Ty Carr, New London, 16:50.1
3. Alexander Julian, New London, 16:50.6
4. Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian, 16:58.6
5. Aaron Fynaardt, Des Moines Christian, 16:59.1
6. Tage Hulstein, Western Chrisitan, 17:00.3
7. Kenny Cronin, Davis County, 17:07.7
8. Carson Shively, Davis Country, 17:11
9. William Gillis, Central Decatur, 17:18.7
10. Kenny Day, GCGR, 17:19.9
Area runners
14. Joey Hovinga, Forest City, 17:23.3
31. Jake Hejlik, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 17:57.8
69. Kris Hammitt, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 18:29.1
Team Standings
1. New London, 64 points
2. Tipton, 86 points
Top 10- Class 2A girls
1. Danielle Hostetler, Mid-Prairie, 19:08.9
2. Addison Parrot, New London, 19:31.3
3. Jaden Yoder, Mid-Prairie, 19:38.9
4. Amber Homan, Denver, 19:46.1
5. Clara Teigland, Treynor, 19:47.1
6. Amanda Treptow, Jesup, 19:47.7
7. Ruth Jennings, Williamsburg, 19:54.7
8. Mitzy Evans, Mid-Prairie, 19:56.4
9. Clare Wright, Jesup, 20:00.3
10. Maria Kruse, Beckman Catholic, 20:02.0
Area runners
27. Katelyn Johnston, Osage, 21:07.6
45. Abby Christians, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 21:37.4
56. Katelyn Knoll, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 21:45.8
81. Lilli Nelson, Forest City, 22:14.1
Team standings
1. Mid-Prairie, 45 points
2. Tipton, 107 points
