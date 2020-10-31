Forest City's Hovinga places 14th at state meet

Nelson, who finished second at the Top of Iowa West Conference Championship meet, was the lone girls runner for Forest City, and finished 81st overall with a time of 22:14.1. With two years remaining in her high school career, Nelson is hopeful that this experience at the big meet will serve her well going into next season.

"I'm not used to being in a pack with a whole bunch of people a lot better than me," Nelson said. "It's nice competition."

Both Hovinga and Nelson have stated that their goal is to break the school cross country record, with Hovinga shooting for the boys top time of 15:58.

It's a lofty goal, but after Saturday, Goeppel doesn't doubt either of one of them.

"It's a good goal to have," Goeppel said. "It makes them want to work and besides just place-wise That's another goal in their mind as well. Joey has one more year, so he has the summer and track and everything else to train for before then, and hopefully he can get what he wants."

Osage's Johnston places 27th overall

Osage sophomore Katelyn Johnston finished 27th overall at the state cross country meet on Saturday. In windy conditions, Johnston was 15 seconds faster than her 2019 state meet time of 20:52.3, but moved up 16 spots.