Forest City's 'Big Three' look to lead Indians to successful season

In basketball, there’s a term that’s affectionately thrown around whenever a team has a trio of strong players who lead it throughout the season.
Whether it’s playing basketball in the National Basketball Association, or in a high school gym, every knowledgeable basketball fan knows a good "Big Three" when they see it.
For the Forest City girls basketball team, the Indians have a solid Big Three. And they’re expected to deliver.
Senior point guard Ellie Caylor, senior forward Kaylee Miller and junior forward Shae Dillavou are all averaging over double-figure points per game through the first six games this year.
“Quite honestly, they’re the only three with varsity minutes,” Forest City head coach Matt Erpelding said. “Basically, those are the three that we expect to score because they’ve got varsity experience. Their leadership – we need them to score to be successful.”
In Forest City’s 53-17 win over North Iowa on Friday night, Caylor finished the night with 14 points and Miller added 13. Dillavou missed the game due to a COVID-19-related quarantine, but has averaged 10.3 points per game through four starts.
Through six games, the Indians are 5-1 and 3-1 in the Top of Iowa West. A big part of the squad’s hot start is due to the fact that the trio has stepped up in absence of two starters from last year’s team – Erin Caylor and Kallista Larson – who graduated in the spring.
“It is sort of our job as people that have had the most experience on varsity and most playing time to be out there,” Miller said. “All three of us, we just click so well, because we know where each other are all the time.”
But what makes them so good?
“They’re so versatile,” Erpelding said. “Versatility is really big for us and all three of those kids can play anywhere on the floor and that makes us hard to guard.”
Although the three of them playing well as a group is important, Miller and Caylor both know it’s also important to show strong leadership.
“It’s a passion of ours to make our teammates better,” Caylor said. “Lead our teammates, tell them where they’re supposed to be and just tell them to be their best and push them to do better.”
Last season, Forest City finished in fourth place in the Top of Iowa West with an overall record of 14-8. After losing in the regional semifinals a year ago, the Indians have their sights set on a top finish in the conference and a trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
However, standing in the way of a conference title is Bishop Garrigan – which won the Top of Iowa West and finished as a runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament.
The Indians know they’re in for a challenge, but they’re not running from it.
“We’re not going to let down for anybody,” Miller said. “We have so much motivation to go so much further this year. Yeah, Bishop Garrigan, we’re really excited to play them because they’re a really talented team. Playing against a talent that’s probably the best ever.”
For the Indians to reach their goals, the Big Three will need to continue to grow as the season goes on.
"I feel like we’re a great team and we can do great things," Caylor said.
The Indians play West Hancock at 6:15 p.m. Friday in Forest City.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.
