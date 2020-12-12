Forest City's 'Big Three' look to lead Indians to successful season

“It is sort of our job as people that have had the most experience on varsity and most playing time to be out there,” Miller said. “All three of us, we just click so well, because we know where each other are all the time.”

But what makes them so good?

“They’re so versatile,” Erpelding said. “Versatility is really big for us and all three of those kids can play anywhere on the floor and that makes us hard to guard.”

Although the three of them playing well as a group is important, Miller and Caylor both know it’s also important to show strong leadership.

“It’s a passion of ours to make our teammates better,” Caylor said. “Lead our teammates, tell them where they’re supposed to be and just tell them to be their best and push them to do better.”

Last season, Forest City finished in fourth place in the Top of Iowa West with an overall record of 14-8. After losing in the regional semifinals a year ago, the Indians have their sights set on a top finish in the conference and a trip to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

However, standing in the way of a conference title is Bishop Garrigan – which won the Top of Iowa West and finished as a runner-up in the Class 1A state tournament.