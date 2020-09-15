Forest City volleyball gets back to business with dominant win over West Hancock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a challenging, but educational, weekend of volleyball at the Osage Tournament, the Forest City volleyball team went into Tuesday night's match against West Hancock with an extra dose of confidence.

The Indians' got back to their winning ways against the Eagles, with a victory by sweep. The Indians beat the Eagles in straight sets, by scores of 25-13, 25-14, and 25-11.

The Forest City offense overpowered West Hancock from the opening serve. Senior Alyson Walker went a perfect 16-for-16 serving, and finished with 25 assists. Senior Ellie Caylor had 10 digs, while junior Shae Dillavou finished with a team-high nine kills.

The decisive victory was a boost for the team after a tough Saturday in Osage. Going into the Osage Tournament, the team held a perfect 4-0 record. In five matches, the Indians faced three ranked teams, including Cedar Falls, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A. The Indians dropped four of those games, their only win on the day a 2-0 victory over Charles City.

Though the results in the win column didn't look too pretty, Indians' head coach Lacy Jerome said the experience was valuable for her team.