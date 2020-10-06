Forest City volleyball beats Lake Mills to clinch Top of Iowa West

Two out of three ain't bad.

The Forest City volleyball team clinched its second conference title in three years on Tuesday night, as the No. 15 ranked Indians' defeated Lake Mills to clinch the Top of Iowa West crown.

The clinching moment came on a kill from freshman Jalyn Hovenga that bounced off the arm of a Lake Mills' defender. Forest City collectively raised their arms in triumph, as the home crowd roared with approval.

"I'm really excited," Hovenga said after the match. "I'm just really glad I could be a part of such a great team. All the girls are just so nice, and so great to be around."

After a run of domination by Lake Mills that has lasted close to two decades, Forest City is ready to start a dominant run of its own. Prior to Forest City's 3-0 victory, Lake Mills had won the conference title in 17 of the past 18 years, the only exception coming in 2018, when Forest City won the crown.

"We've been second for a long time," Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. "Two years ago, we were able to do it, last year we were not. I like healthy competition, it's fun to be neighboring towns and be such big rivals. Obviously, we want to be the ones who take over, but it's just nice to have something to fight for at the end of our conference play."