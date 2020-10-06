Forest City volleyball beats Lake Mills to clinch Top of Iowa West

Two out of three ain't bad.
The Forest City volleyball team clinched its second conference title in three years on Tuesday night, as the No. 15 ranked Indians' defeated Lake Mills to clinch the Top of Iowa West crown.
The clinching moment came on a kill from freshman Jalyn Hovenga that bounced off the arm of a Lake Mills' defender. Forest City collectively raised their arms in triumph, as the home crowd roared with approval.
"I'm really excited," Hovenga said after the match. "I'm just really glad I could be a part of such a great team. All the girls are just so nice, and so great to be around."
After a run of domination by Lake Mills that has lasted close to two decades, Forest City is ready to start a dominant run of its own. Prior to Forest City's 3-0 victory, Lake Mills had won the conference title in 17 of the past 18 years, the only exception coming in 2018, when Forest City won the crown.
"We've been second for a long time," Forest City head coach Lacy Jerome said. "Two years ago, we were able to do it, last year we were not. I like healthy competition, it's fun to be neighboring towns and be such big rivals. Obviously, we want to be the ones who take over, but it's just nice to have something to fight for at the end of our conference play."
Although the Indians beat the Bulldogs three sets to none, the game was about as close as a sweep could be. Forest City won each set, 25-23, and held on to win set three, despite a 6-2 run by Lake Mills late in the frame.
Midway through set two, the Indians lost Regan Helgeseon, their third leading scorer on the season, to an injury. After she was helped from the court, the Indians didn't seem to miss a beat, as junior Sophia Holland took over and helped keep the team on track.
"We had some girls pick it up, and just step in and try not to miss a beat," Jerome said. "Versality, and multiple people able to do multiple things."
The Indians got contributions from all over the floor on Tuesday. Senior Kennedy Baker finished with 26 assists and 16 digs, while senior Ellie Caylor had a team-high 21 digs. Senior Kaylee Miller contributed a team high 12 kills and 11 digs, while junior Shae Dillavou had the inverse, 11 kills and 12 digs.
On defense, senior Hannah Anderson had five blocks.
"We've had a lot of girls switch in and out and play different spots this season, which really helped us in this game," jDillavou said. "They wouldn't have had any varsity experience, but they did because they got to play in those other games. That was really nice."
The two programs have a storied volleyball history, and the late season match between the two has often served as the conference championship game.
After losing the title last year on the road to Lake Mills, the Indians have been eagerly waiting for the next match against Lake Mills. For Forest City, at least, this is the biggest game of the regular season.
For the Indians, all 364 days that have passed since that loss have been spent waiting for a chance to return the favor.
"We take a lot of pride in winning every conference game, just to get to this one," Dillavou said. "It's the biggest match in our conference, and they all lead up to this one."
With the win, the Indians improved to 15-7 on the season, and stayed undefeated, at 8-0 in conference play. Their next game will come on Monday, at Central Springs.
The loss drops Lake Mills to 18-7, and 6-1 in conference. The Bulldogs will play again on Thursday, at Eagle Grove.
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
