Forest City rides big fourth quarter to win over Lake Mills

Even when things look bleak, veteran Forest City boys basketball coach knows that his Indians can still be dangerous.

On Friday, Rosacker knew that the Indians were going to have to put together a perfect fourth quarter if they were to come back from a 17-point deficit against a Lake Mills team that had just one loss on the season.

“I told the kids that I didn’t think we had really bought into the defensive plan,” Rosacker said of his words to his team after the third quarter.

Whatever he said, it worked to perfection as Forest City outscored the Bulldogs 21-2 over the final eight minutes and pulled out an unlikely 58-56 win.

After trailing 54-37 entering the period, the Indians found the range on the offensive end as they went 6-for-9 from the floor, including a pair of 3-pointers.

The Indians were also 7-for-9 from the foul line, including a pair of free throws by Noah Miller with 1.8 seconds remaining that put the Indians in front for the first time.

Miller finished with 18 points – nine of which came in the fourth – to lead four Indians in double figures.