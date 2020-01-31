Forest City girls look to knock off West Hancock

If Forest City wants to do what no one else has done this season, and slay the dragon that is West Hancock, the defense will need to do its best to keep Leerar from taking over the game. What makes that hard is the Eagles' depth.

Senior 6-footer Amanda Chizek averages 11.3 points per game and has over 200 points and rebounds on the year. Kennedy Kelly has 182 points and averages 10.7 point per game. Even if Leerar scores less than her usual 20, one of West Hancock's other players is more than capable of knocking down big shots.

While the Indians might be able to shock the world (or at least North Iowa), and beat the Eagles, I don't think it will happen. Anything can happen in high school basketball, and with the regular season ending next Friday, every win is crucial for the teams on the cusp. But head coach Paul Sonius has built a pretty formidable team, one that was able to push forward pretty seamlessly after the injury to Madison Eisenman.

With good shooters, a top rebounder, and a pretty decent defense, West Hancock will stay undefeated, for at least another week. Next week the Eagles will take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, along with 1A powerhouse Bishop Garrigan. The upcoming schedule is not easy, but I predict a win tonight for the Eagles.

Score Prediction: West Hancock 57, Forest City 44

