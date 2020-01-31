Forest City girls look to knock off West Hancock

We're getting close to the end of the regular season for high school girls basketball, and one area team has reigned supreme, West Hancock.
At 18-0, the No. 2-ranked Eagles have met every challenge, and conquered it.
As the Eagles move forward from their most dominant victory of the season, a 79-10 win over North Iowa, the question remains; just who can beat West Hancock?
That brings us to this week's Globe Gazette Game of the week, as 11-5 Forest City will travel to Britt to try to pull off the upset victory.
After starting the season 5-0, the Indians stumbled a bit, losing four of their next six games. Lately though, Forest City has found its stride again. In its past five games, the team is 4-1 with an average margin of victory of 23.75.
You have free articles remaining.
The team's offense is not particularly high-scoring, as sophomore Shae Dillavou leads with an average of 12.5 points per game, but the defense has held opposing teams to less than 30 points in seven of its 11 victories.
That defense will be tested against an Eagles squad that averages 68.1 points per game, is second in the state with 1226 total points on the season, and whose top player, Rachel Leerar, averages 20.2 points per game. To make things tougher, West Hancock is sixth in the state in assists and fourth in steals.
If Forest City wants to do what no one else has done this season, and slay the dragon that is West Hancock, the defense will need to do its best to keep Leerar from taking over the game. What makes that hard is the Eagles' depth.
Senior 6-footer Amanda Chizek averages 11.3 points per game and has over 200 points and rebounds on the year. Kennedy Kelly has 182 points and averages 10.7 point per game. Even if Leerar scores less than her usual 20, one of West Hancock's other players is more than capable of knocking down big shots.
While the Indians might be able to shock the world (or at least North Iowa), and beat the Eagles, I don't think it will happen. Anything can happen in high school basketball, and with the regular season ending next Friday, every win is crucial for the teams on the cusp. But head coach Paul Sonius has built a pretty formidable team, one that was able to push forward pretty seamlessly after the injury to Madison Eisenman.
With good shooters, a top rebounder, and a pretty decent defense, West Hancock will stay undefeated, for at least another week. Next week the Eagles will take on Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, along with 1A powerhouse Bishop Garrigan. The upcoming schedule is not easy, but I predict a win tonight for the Eagles.
Score Prediction: West Hancock 57, Forest City 44