Forest City football cancels next two games due to COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Forest City football team has canceled its next two games due to COVID-19, Superintendent Darwin Lehmann announced on Thursday.

Lehmann sent out a statement to the Forest City Community School District regarding the decision.

"The Forest City CSD Football program has notified West Marshall and Iowa Falls-Alden that our Varsity team will be unable to play on Friday, September 25, and Friday, October 2, due to COVID-19 testing and contract tracing. The Varsity games will not be rescheduled.

The Forest City JJV game against West Marshall is also canceled. The Forest City JJV game versus Iowa Falls-Alden is still to be determined."

The Indians have gotten off to a 2-0 start in district play for the first time since the 2012 season, a year where the team finished 7-3.

Last week, Forest City beat Clear Lake by a 28-27 score, the team's first win over the Lions since 2016. Running back Reese Moore is currently second among area players with eight rushing touchdowns on the season, and is fourth with 444 rushing yards.

The Indians are scheduled to play their next game on Oct. 9, at Hampton-Dumont-CAL, in the final game of the regular season. The postseason will begin on Oct. 16.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.