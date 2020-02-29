Forest City boys end season in substate finals with loss to North Linn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m proud of the team, I wish we would’ve just had a couple more shots fall,” Rosacker said. “It just didn’t go our way. We’ve got to give them credit, they took us out of a lot of things, and we just made too many mistakes defensively. I’m still very proud of the kids and the season they had.”

The game was especially meaningful for both sides, as both of North Linn’s co-head coaches have deep ties to Forest City. Bob Hilmer was the boys’ basketball coach at Forest City High School for 34 years, and at the age of 78, now coaches North Linn alongside his son Mike. In his 57th year as a basketball coach, Hilmer has over 900 career wins, two state titles, and holds the Iowa state record for wins. Mike played basketball at Forest City, and has over 400 wins as a head coach.

Both Hilmer coaches expressed a wish that they could’ve played Forest City in the state tournament, but said that battling their old school with a tournament berth on the line was plenty special.