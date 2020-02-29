Forest City boys end season in substate finals with loss to North Linn

After winning 10 of its past 11 games, and fresh off an upset win over Osage in the substate semifinals, the Forest City boys basketball team finally ran out of magic on Saturday night.
Going up against undefeated North Linn, the Indians knew they would be in for a challenge, and wound up on the losing end of a 69-42 score.
Led by former Forest City coach Bob Hilmer and his son Mike, the Lynx got off to a quick start on offense. In the first quarter, North Linn drained four 3's, three of them coming from sophomore Dylan Kurt. In the second quarter, the Lynx shot three more 3-pointers and outscored the Indians 16-8, to take a 34-20 halftime lead.
In the second half, the Forest City offense showed a bit of life, but couldn’t make up for the early deficit. The Indians shot four 3-pointers in the second half, but the team was no match for the Lynx’ high-powered shooting and pressure defense. The Lynx outscored the Indians in the second half, 35-22, to earn a 27-point victory and a spot at the Class 2A state tournament.
After falling just one step short of state, Forest City coach Dan Rosacker was proud of the season his team had, but was still disappointed in the night’s result.
“I’m proud of the team, I wish we would’ve just had a couple more shots fall,” Rosacker said. “It just didn’t go our way. We’ve got to give them credit, they took us out of a lot of things, and we just made too many mistakes defensively. I’m still very proud of the kids and the season they had.”
The game was especially meaningful for both sides, as both of North Linn’s co-head coaches have deep ties to Forest City. Bob Hilmer was the boys’ basketball coach at Forest City High School for 34 years, and at the age of 78, now coaches North Linn alongside his son Mike. In his 57th year as a basketball coach, Hilmer has over 900 career wins, two state titles, and holds the Iowa state record for wins. Mike played basketball at Forest City, and has over 400 wins as a head coach.
Both Hilmer coaches expressed a wish that they could’ve played Forest City in the state tournament, but said that battling their old school with a tournament berth on the line was plenty special.
“The only reason I didn’t mind playing Forest City was that whichever on of us won, it would be someone that we like going to the state tournament,” Bob said. “I coached with Dan Rosacker, he was my assistant coach, and (assistant coach) Paul Jensen was the softball coach who coached my daughters. If we ever lost, we would want to lose to Forest City.”
Forest City ends its season with a 16-8 record. With the win, North Linn improved to 24-0 on the season, and secured a spot at Bob Hilmer’s 12th career state tournament.