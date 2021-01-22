Forest City boys basketball storms back, earns road victory over GHV

Things were looking grim after 16 minutes of play for the Forest City boys basketball team in its game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) on Thursday night.

At the half, the Indians trailed by 11 points, their leading scorer on the season, Noah Miller, hadn't made a bucket and it seemed there was a lid on the hoop for the whole team. Not much was going right.

Head coach Dan Rosacker had just about seen enough.

"I really challenged the kids at halftime. They're a better team than what they were showing," Rosacker said. "They needed to play better as a team."

The Indians took their coaches advice to heart and played a much better second half, coming back from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to steal a 39-36 Top of Iowa West victory away from the home Cardinals.

After going into halftime with no points on the stat sheet, senior guard Noah Miller had 12 second half points to lead his team. He also had a steal that led to a layup late in the game to put the Indians up by three points, and knocked down two free throws to seal the victory for the visitors.

"At halftime coach got on us," Miller said. "We responded, made a couple shots, played with our hearts and finished the game."