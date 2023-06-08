Forest City native Brett Putz has found a new coaching home.

Last month, Putz was hired to join the Eastern Illinois men's basketball program as an assistant coach and recently he spoke to the Gazette looking back on how he’s been able to find success during his coaching career.

With Linc Darner departing in the offseason to become the new head coach at the University of Tampa, EIU head coach Marty Simmons was on the lookout for a new assistant. Putz had just helped lead Indiana State to a 23-win season as the assistant to the head coach and learned about the position through a colleague’s connection with Simmons.

“I had a friend of mine that worked for Coach Simmons just kind of recommend me to him,” Putz said. “I didn’t really know coach before that and just had a few conversations with him and things kind of clicked from those conversations.”

As the assistant coach, Putz plans to follow and instill Coach Simmons vision for the team and believes that’s the key to success in his new role.

“The biggest thing I can do as an assistant wherever I am is serve our head coach the best that we can and make sure the messages he wants relayed to the players are getting relayed,” Putz said. “That’s the only way you’re gonna have success is if you’re all moving in the same direction.”

Putz most notable success came during his two-year tenure as the head coach of Des Moines Area Community College, where he amassed a 49-13 record which included the school’s first national championship in 2021 and a third place finish in the 2022 NJCAA Division II tournament. Putz earned NJCAA Division II Men’s basketball coach of the year during the championship run and had five of his players make the All-Region XI Team.

He described his time at DMACC as special and is glad he was able to make an impact during his short stint.

“There’s so much history and there’s so much pride in the DMACC basketball program,” Putz said. “Just to achieve the standard there and push it to a new level, I was really proud of that.

The former St. Cloud State Huskie has been praised for his recruiting in the past with his combination of experience playing and coaching at the collegiate level, and believes that his ability to connect and relate to the players is what ultimately draws them in.

“I think it helps that I’ve been in their shoes, I can feed off of my experiences as a player and can have a feel for how I felt during good times and bad time,” Putz said. “Just the ability to relate to what they’re going through.”

Outside of his time at DMACC and now continuing his Division I career at EIU, Putz has coached in Division II at St. Cloud State along with a couple AAU teams in Iowa. He’s seen a lot of basketball at many different levels and believes these experiences add a unique value to the Panthers staff.

“That’s one of the fun things about my path right now is its crazy,” Putz said. “I’ve learned a ton and that’s what I think has helped me grow and add value to places is just learning basketball, learning different styles of play learning different offenses and defenses.”

Putz credits his hard work for getting him where he is today, and all the success that has come with it.

“I’ve worked for great people but there’s no coaching tree that I necessarily come from,” Putz said. “I didn’t have the relations or connections to get my foot in the door at places and now because of the work I’ve put in and the way I’ve treated people now those connections are there. It’s kind of just self-made as much as anything.”