Foreign-born NIACC athletes recall 'hectic' pandemic experiences

“I was just stuck in my room,” Laird said. “I could go outside sometimes, but that was it. New Zealand was on lockdown. There was no work, no school, no one could go outside, apart from around the neighborhood. You had to keep in your own little area, which was good because it worked.”

New Zealand seems to have mostly stopped the spread of COVID, as the country has not had a new positive case since May 22.

Sophia Gelb is a freshman soccer player for NIACC, and made her way back to Germany once the rest of the school year was canceled. She originally had booked a ticket to go back home on May 15 and had some difficulties changing her ticket to an earlier date after the Icelandair airline canceled many of its Europe-bound flights. She did manage to make it home after her mother paid several hundred dollars for a new ticket. Upon her arrival, Gelb’s mother also made her quarantine for 14 days.

For Gelb, the ordeal was emotional both because of the uncertainty and confusion of the situation, and the fact that the abrupt end to her freshman season necessitated goodbyes to teammates that she may not see again for a long time.