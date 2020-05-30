Foreign-born NIACC athletes recall 'hectic' pandemic experiences

Over the past few months, COVID-19 has changed the sports landscape.
For most area athletes, the spring was spent at home watching plenty of television and doing home workouts to try to stay in shape.
But for the athletes that don’t call North Iowa, or even the United States home, the beginning of the pandemic was a hectic experience.
Ayrton Laird was in his freshman year at NIACC when the pandemic hit Iowa, causing the school to close campus and cancel the spring sports season. Laird is from New Zealand and was hitting .368 for the Trojans baseball team in 38 at-bats.
In mid-March, the Trojans were returning from a road trip to Oklahoma when the coaches told them the news that students would have to leave campus. The international students were allowed to stay for a little while longer, but eventually made plans to go home once spring sports season was officially canceled.
“It was like a ghost town on campus,” Laird said. “The only ones there were the international students. We found out the season was canceled, and all of us were calling up our parents to let them know what was going on. We all ended up going home.”
Laird took a flight out of Chicago to Auckland, on a plane that was mostly full of other collegiate student-athletes who were also making their way back home. Once Laird landed in New Zealand, he rode in the back of his father’s truck on the way home, and self-quarantined for two weeks. In that time, he didn’t hug his parents or pet his dog.
“I was just stuck in my room,” Laird said. “I could go outside sometimes, but that was it. New Zealand was on lockdown. There was no work, no school, no one could go outside, apart from around the neighborhood. You had to keep in your own little area, which was good because it worked.”
New Zealand seems to have mostly stopped the spread of COVID, as the country has not had a new positive case since May 22.
Sophia Gelb is a freshman soccer player for NIACC, and made her way back to Germany once the rest of the school year was canceled. She originally had booked a ticket to go back home on May 15 and had some difficulties changing her ticket to an earlier date after the Icelandair airline canceled many of its Europe-bound flights. She did manage to make it home after her mother paid several hundred dollars for a new ticket. Upon her arrival, Gelb’s mother also made her quarantine for 14 days.
For Gelb, the ordeal was emotional both because of the uncertainty and confusion of the situation, and the fact that the abrupt end to her freshman season necessitated goodbyes to teammates that she may not see again for a long time.
“I even cried in America because I wasn’t sure if I could come back home until December or not,” Gelb said. “I didn’t really realize it, but I was also sad because I had to say goodbye to all of my friends. Since NIACC is a JUCO (junior college), they left for a four year college. It was kind of sad. It was way too quick. I would’ve liked to stay at NIACC until May.”
Lolu Ojo plays soccer at NIACC and was in Minneapolis on spring break when he heard the news that the pandemic could possibly push the rest of NIACC’s school year to online. Once it became official, Ojo booked a ticket to London, where his family lives.
“As soon as I heard the news, I messaged my dad, saying ‘We might have to come back home,’ Ojo said. “From there, it was all suspicion. We weren’t sure. When I finally returned to the dorms, they made it clear that we would have to go home. It was all very rushed, just looking for the cheapest flight, and what flights were available the soonest.”
Ojo gave credit to the school for keeping the students safe through quick and decisive action.
“They got us out fairly quickly after the news of the pandemic,” Ojo said. “In this current situation, my coaches were trying to lift our spirits. It has been quite hard for a few of us.”
One bright spot for the spring athletes, like Laird, is that they were given an extra year of eligibility because of this season being axed. While all of the athletes reached for this story plan to return to Iowa once it is deemed safe, when that will be is anyone’s guess.
“Just to go back to America where it seems like it's not the best, is probably a risk,” Laird said. “Obviously we want to play, but it is a risk for our health and things. But I’m assuming I’m coming back. I want to, and I’ll probably take that risk.”
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
