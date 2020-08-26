For Iowa's Duncan, kicking routine has led to success

For Keith Duncan, it’s all about the routine.
The senior kicker on the Iowa football team, named Tuesday as a first-team preseason all-American by the Associated Press, believes success is a byproduct of the consistency in his approach to every opportunity he receives.
“I’m not a guy who is going to rip a lot of 60-yarders through the uprights every single game. I will be very focused for every single kick,’’ Duncan explained during a podcast interview with Iowa’s athletics website last month.
He said he has developed a routine in how he prepares through conversations over time with former Hawkeye punter Jason Baker, Iowa sports psychologist Carmen Tebbe Priebe, special teams coordinator LeVar Woods and teammate Caleb Shudak.
“I have specific routines for different situations. I have it all written down, all memorized and it works,’’ Duncan said.
That positioned Duncan to earn consensus all-American honors last season and to earn one of 25 first-team spots on a unique AP preseason all-American team for the 2020 season.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar were among players who earned second-team preseason honors from an AP panel of 47 voters in its college football poll.
This year, the AP chose to make all players eligible for the preseason all-American team, regardless of whether their teams plan to play this fall, have already postponed their season until spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individual players who have opted out of the season because of concerns over the coronavirus were also eligible for consideration.
At this time, only players who play during the fall season will be eligible for the postseason all-American team selected by the AP although the wire service is also considering naming an additional all-American team for players whose teams play a winter or spring schedule.
With the Big Ten among conferences postponing its season, Duncan is one of 11 first-team selections who will not be playing this fall and he joins Linderbaum among 23 players on the first and second team who currently are not expected to play this fall.
Alabama topped the AP preseason poll with three first-team choices, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses.
Clemson, the top-ranked team in the AP preseason poll released Monday, landed quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne on the first team.
Duncan led the nation with 29 field goals last season, setting Iowa and Big Ten single-season records with a total which ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.
The Weddington, N.C., native converted on all 32 of his extra-point attempts and connected on three or more field goals five times to help the Hawkeyes to a 10-3 record last fall.
Named the Big Ten kicker of the year, Duncan was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award last season as the top kicker in college football.
Linderbaum made a successful transition from defense to offense a year ago, starting all 13 games at center for the Hawkeyes and earning honorable mention all-Big Ten honors as a redshirt freshman.
The 6-foot-3, 286-pound native of Solon, Iowa, is one of four returning starters on the Hawkeye offensive line for the upcoming season.
Kolar, a junior from Norman, Okla., is a two-time all-Big 12 selection who earned third-team all-American honors last season from the AP.
He led ISU with seven touchdown receptions last fall while finishing third on the team with 51 receptions and 697 receiving yards, the most ever for a Cyclone tight end. Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends and ranked sixth nationally with an average of 3.9 receptions per game.
