St. Ansgar senior running back Jack Sievert was honored on Thursday as the Class A winner of the 2019 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award.
One student is selected from each class, and winners receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice.
You have free articles remaining.
Winners are selected based on academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills, and community involvement.
Other recipients of the scholarship included Alex Perrin of Fremont-Mills High School, Mat Pettit of Van Meter, Will Hansen of Greene County High School, Cody Hall of Dallas Center-Grimes, and Sam Belding of Ankeny.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.