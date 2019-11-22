{{featured_button_text}}
DSC_2108.jpg

St. Ansgar's Jack Sievert works to gain yards for the Saints.

 KATHIE BLAKE THE PRESS-NEWS

St. Ansgar senior running back Jack Sievert was honored on Thursday as the Class A winner of the 2019 Iowa Bankers Association Student Athlete Achievement Award.

One student is selected from each class, and winners receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. 

Winners are selected based on academic performance, athletic participation, leadership skills, and community involvement. 

Other recipients of the scholarship included Alex Perrin of Fremont-Mills High School, Mat Pettit of Van Meter, Will Hansen of Greene County High School, Cody Hall of Dallas Center-Grimes, and Sam Belding of Ankeny. 

