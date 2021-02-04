Iowa represented in Super Bowl by four former players

Each has followed their own path to the pinnacle of professional football, but the four former Iowa players who will take the field in Sunday’s Super Bowl share at least one thing in common.
Coach Kirk Ferentz said all four were willing to learn, work, grow and develop as collegiate players, something which positioned offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end Anthony Nelson of Tampa Bay and the Kansas City linebacker tandem of Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann to step onto the NFL’s biggest stage this weekend.
“What a thrill to be involved in a Super Bowl,’’ Ferentz said Wednesday. “Think about all the great players that never had that opportunity in their careers and we have four guys.’’
From Wirfs, a first-round draft selection last April who graded out as one of the top rookies in the NFL this season, to Hitchens, with seven professional seasons on his resume, Ferentz plans sit back, savor it and simply watch things play out at Raymond James Stadium.
As each contributes, Ferentz will reflect on their time at Iowa and how each put in the same type of offseason work his 23rd Hawkeye team began last week on their way to developing into contributors on championship-level teams in the NFL.
“We had nine guys a couple of weekends ago, championship week, I think it was, nine guys still playing and a lot of neat stories and four still going right now,’’ Ferentz said.
Ferentz said he spoke to Wirfs within the past couple of weeks and has thought often about Nelson, Niemann and Hitchens.
Ferentz, whose son James won Super Bowl rings with Denver in 2015 and New England in 2019, appreciates what the Niemann family is going through.
Ben Niemann, whose father Jay is the Hawkeyes’ assistant defensive line coach and whose brother Nick just completed his collegiate career at Iowa, made the Chiefs roster as an undrafted free agent.
“You think about the family aspect, two Super Bowls in a row, and for Jay and Nick being able to be part of that, that’s a neat thing,’’ Ferentz said.
Hitchens completed his Iowa career in 2013 and Ferentz remembers his arrival on campus from Lorain, Ohio, in the fall of 2010.
“When he came here, we weren’t sure if he was a defensive back, a running back, and he’s really carved out quite a niche for himself and had an unbelievable NFL career,’’ Ferentz said.
“I referenced him in a meeting this morning. When he got here he had a lot to learn but he was a very willing learner, a hard worker and obviously a very, very good football player, first-class person.’’
Ferentz sees the same trait in Wirfs, who stepped into the Buccaneers’ lineup and has provided the type of protection needed for quarterback Tom Brady to lead Tampa Bay to the Super Bowl.