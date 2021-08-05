Three games Iowa State football fans can afford to miss

Iowa State fans are pumped for this game, and rightfully so. The Cyclones get to help break in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and some were even buying UNLV season tickets to get in the door, which were just $100 for the cheapest before they sold out. As a reference, according to Vivid Seats, an online ticket reseller, the cheapest tickets for that game are currently $166.

While it’ll be fun for Iowa State fans to visit Las Vegas and see an incredible new stadium, the game itself isn’t super compelling on paper. Iowa State should handle UNLV without any problems.

The Runnin’ Rebels went 0-6 last season and only came within two touchdowns of a team once. Every other loss was by more than 14 points.

No. 1 Kansas

It feels weird to put the Big 12 home opener of the most anticipated season as the No. 1 game a fan can miss but folks, Kansas is just that bad.

By all means, attend the game if you’re able — it’s still the Big 12 home opener — but the Cyclones should have backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers in this game by the fourth quarter.