Realignment talk through the years nothing new for Iowa State

The Cyclones have been in the same conference since it was an independent since its inception in 1892 to 1907.

Recent conference realignment

When Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas A&M broke apart in 2010 and 2011, it put the conference in flux.

Some thought at that point that the Big 12 would go up in flames and it’d be every school for itself.

It was reported at the time that current Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard was instrumental in keeping the conference together.

At the time, keeping the Big 12 was exactly what Iowa State needed to stay in a power-conference because it wasn’t in a great position to land in another power conference. The stadium upgrades hadn’t happened, neither had the facility upgrades and Iowa State was happy to go 6-7 during that time.

Current conference realignment

Before last week, conference realignment talks weren’t expected to pick back up until 2024-2025, when the current TV contract expires.