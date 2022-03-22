Penning puts on a show at Pro Day

They hype surrounding Trevor Penning continues to rise. Don't believe it? Perhaps you'll believe numbers.

32: The number of teams there are in the NFL.

32: The number of teams that sent scouts to UNI's Pro Day on Monday.

That's right. Every single team in the NFL had someone on hand to observe Penning and 10 other prospects at the Panthers' Pro Day. The Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals ran position drills. Penning spent extensive time talking to scouts from the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

It should also be noted that in addition to sending two scouts and having one run O-line drills, Titans general manager Jon Robinson was also present. Robinson was one of two GMs in attendance along with Washington's Martin Mayhew.

"It was super awesome," he said. "Having attention from all 32 teams is an honor. Hopefully I showed them what they wanted to see."

Penning, a Clear Lake native and Newman Catholic graduate, didn't participate in the jumping or speed drills. He did participate in the bench press, however, and put up 29 reps of 225.

"That was out of choice," he said about not participating in the other drills. "Doing the combine already, I just wanted to focus on doing the position drills along with the bench."

Of course, it wasn't all about Penning. UNI receiver Isiah Weston also attracted attention after a stellar career at UNI and an outstanding NFL Combine. He spent a great deal of time talking to scouts from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

Penning is slated as a near certain first round pick in next months draft and Weston is expected to be drafted as well. However, there were nine other prospects hoping to get noticed on Monday as well.

Defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, defensive back Austin Evans, lineman Antoine Frazier, linebacker Alfonso Lambert, running back Bradrick Shaw, edge rusher Brawntae Wells and tight end Kyle Fourtenbarry of UNI also showed off their skills. Shaw in particular had an outstanding day with 30 bench reps, a vertical jump of 37.5 inches, a broad jump of 10'5 and a 40 time of 4.43. Brinkman put up 35 bench reps with a vertical of 33.5 inches.

"I think they really showed out," Penning said. "Just seeing all the work they put in the past couple of weeks...It was super cool to see all of that work translate to the field. Hopefully they made themselves some money."

In addition to the Panther prospects, two other NFL hopefuls put their talents on display. Morningside receiver Reid Jurgensmeier and Upper Iowa defensive lineman Erik Hansen both participated as well. Hansen in particular impressed after running drills at defensive lineman, linebacker, and fullback. He spent a lot of time conversing with scouts from the New Orleans Saints during and after the drills.

The fact that so many scouts showed up to observe prospects from UNI (an FCS school), Morningside (NAIA) and Upper Iowa (DII) was proof to Penning that going to a smaller university isn't the death sentence many perceive it to be. He wants current high school recruits to try and remember that.

"Don't worry about where you end up," Penning said. "Coming out of high school it bothered me at first, but it just made me want to work harder. It gave me a chip on my shoulder. You want to show out and prove to those bigger schools that they screwed up at the time. Don't worry about the stars or all of that recruiting stuff. Football is football."

The NFL Draft is slated to begin on Thursday, April 28 and conclude on Saturday, April 30. By the end of Thursday night, we should know where Penning ends up. We'll likely know where Weston goes by the end of Saturday. The rest may not know until Sunday, when undrafted free agents sign their contracts. Wherever any of them end up, however, they all had a simple message: They'll go wherever they're wanted.

"(I'll go) anywhere that wants me," Penning said. "Anyone who is willing to take a chance on me. I'm going to go out and give it my all every day and be a very hard working individual. I'm not going to stop until I believe that I've reached my potential."

