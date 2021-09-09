Mason City grad Schultz uses football, campus experience to prepare for future

“We talked about a couple of options, but then Dad said, ‘why not Morningside?’” he added. “He had a great time there as a baseball student-athlete, and I had heard their ag program was tremendous. It just took one visit for me to be sold.”

While he did step on the field as a linebacker last season, Schultz is poised for a chance along the defensive line this year. Although it’s a change, he does have a “cheat sheet” in the family as his brother played the same position.

“It’s a little different, as I’ve played linebacker all my life,” he said. “I’ve never had my hand in the dirt. It’s been a lot of work on hand placement, feet driving, and being faster off the snap. Along the defensive line, you have to get on your blocks right away compared to seeing everything as a linebacker.”

“Having watched and learned from my brother somewhat when I was younger, we were able to get into the field this summer and work out together,” he added. “He told me it comes down to staying in my gap to support run defense and then get to the quarterback as fast as you if a pass play is in progress. Regardless of the position, I love defense and tackling – it’s a lot of fun.”

Similar to feelings he has about farming and pretty much anything outdoors.

“Being in a farm family has you playing and working outside in a lot of instances,” Schultz said. “From hunting trips to the old family farm in Schleswig to playing golf, I enjoy all of the possibilities the outdoor life offers.”

