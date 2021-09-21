Is Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson the next great receiver?

Beyond his ability to kick a field goal that’s longer than 40 yards, reliably, his ability to put the ball through the endzone on kickoffs has already paid dividends.

“A hidden big play in special teams in the first three weeks was the UNI game when we kicked the field goal to go up six,” Campbell said. “We decided to play defense to win the football game. UNI has an opportunity to field a kick return and a year ago, we would’ve had to face that return, which is always a scary thing. But Andrew kicked it out of the end zone (for a touchback) and we can just play defense.

“There are some dynamics where we haven’t been where we wanted to be previously and we’re a lot closer to being that now. To have specialists you can trust, not just in terms of putting points on the board but in other kicking situations is certainly beneficial.”

Injury report

Middle linebacker O’Rien Vance is still dealing with his leg injury. After the UNLV game Campbell said he was day-to-day and reiterated that same message on Tuesday.

A new addition to the injury report is cornerback Datrone Young. Young had a solid start to the season but got banged up against Iowa. Freshman T.J. Tampa took his place against UNLV.