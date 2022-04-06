Iowa State's Trevor Downing enjoys "imposing his will" up front, as well as becoming a leader in the program

AMES — His hand’s always planted on earth. His hips flex and rotate to grind opponents into the ground. In short, so-called dirty work is wholly appealing to Iowa State senior offensive lineman Trevor Downing — and he demonstrates his zest for grunt duty every snap, every block, every game.

“I take pride in keeping our quarterback clean and stuff like that,” said Downing, a first-team All-Big 12 performer from Creston who shifts to the center position this season. “But I like the grinding (stuff). I like getting my hands dirty, coming off the ball and imposing my will on a person. That’s what I like about it. And we’re five guys strong. We’re the largest position group on the field at one time, so we have to be five guys as one. That’s what I love about our position.”

Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said getting Downing to join his program in 2018 was a “monumental win.” Downing also considered offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas State and Missouri before choosing to come to Ames — and is fully prepared to cap his ISU career by helping to take the offensive line unit from inconsistent, but promising to an ongoing program strength.

“Trevor’s still the guy who plays the game on Saturday, goes home on Sunday, works on the farm, and comes back and gets ready for the next game,” Campbell said. “I mean, that’s character and that’s excellence at its best. And I think those things are things we wanted to instill in this program from the beginning.”

Downing’s adopting a new role his senior season. He’s morphing into one of the Cyclones’ leaders, which happens as a matter of course under Campbell’s watchful eye. It’s expected of seniors to pull younger players up to the standards that have been set — and Downing has taken to that role in a variety of ways.

One lighthearted, but heated example: Teaching underclassmen how to handle losing on the pool table.

“It gets pretty competitive down there,” Downing said. “We’ve broken a couple pool sticks already.”

Competition breeds excellence, from the felt-lined corner pockets to football’s grassy, grueling trenches. Downing said ISU has yet to reach its full potential in terms of its offensive line play during his tenure, but he aims to help change that this season.

“I try to be around, watch as much film as I can, and try to bring the young guys along,” the 6-4, 310-pounder said. “Trying to step into a leadership role.”

Downing has made 26 career starts despite missing almost the entire 2020 season with a foot injury. He’s one of five Cyclone offensive lineman with starting experience, but the only one who’s been recognized among the Big 12’s best at his position.

“Having to deal with adversity — missing a season, having to come back and lead through that, he’s been unbelievable,” Campbell said. “We’re really proud of him. Honestly, we’re seeing his best right now. February, March, April … I think he’s got a chance to be the best Trevor he’s been, it’s certainly been that so far for us. I’m really proud of him.”

But work remains to be done. On the field and on the farm. Downing’s just one of five up front, but one of a handful in ISU’s locker room whose words carry weight.

“I think back to my freshman year (and) we had great leaders,” Downing said. “We had Ray Lima, Bryce Meeker, Kyle Kempt. So I think about those guys and how they handled their leadership roles and really got to know people. I’m trying to do the same thing.”

