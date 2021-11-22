Iowa States shows its aggressive tendencies

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell isn’t necessarily a conservative coach — the Cyclones went for it on 4th down 15 times this season in 10 games before the Oklahoma game on Saturday — but he’s also not one to be ultra aggressive and run fake punts and plays like that.

Iowa State lost to Oklahoma 28-21 but Campbell was as aggressive as he’s ever been.

The Cyclones went for it on fourth down seven times and converted five of them.

One of those conversions was a 29-yard run from Andrew Mevis on a fake punt.

Iowa State also ran a number of trick plays — to varying degrees of success. They ran a flea flicker, an end-around pass and a lateral and pass back to the quarterback — among others.

"I think we're just trying to go win the football game,” Campbell said. “So I don't know if it's more or less aggressive. I think we've always been pretty aggressive in terms of how we play the game. And a couple things showed up on the videotape that we thought were advantageous to us.”

One of the fourth downs Iowa State converted was on fourth and one from its own 19-yard line in the second quarter.

“I just think from our end man, we're doing everything in our power to give our kids the best chance to win,” Campbell said. “And I think we're always looking for ways that are advantageous to us. I think in that second quarter, can you get six inches? If you can't, it's tough to win the game.

“Obviously, as we know, if it works, it looks great. If it doesn't work, then man it is what it is. But I think at the end of the day, you're trying every week to give your kids every opportunity to perform the best they possibly can."

Brock banged up

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy took a beating against Oklahoma. The Sooners had seven sacks and Purdy ate some big hits.

He took two big hits that were directly hits to his head. He was slow to get up after the second one and proceeded to go to the locker room.

The broadcast on Fox said Purdy was going through concussion protocol. Ryan Harklau of the Cyclone Radio Network said after the game that Purdy had a pretty good bruise and cut on his face after the game.

Hunter Dekkers went in while Purdy was being tended to and played well after throwing an early interception.

Dekkers finished five for nine for 29 yards and a touchdown before Purdy re-entered the game.

“Man, it was great to be able to get a score on the board while (Purdy) was out,” Campbell said. “Hunter did a really good job of coming in. Obviously, the fake punt and then Hunter being able to put a finish to it with a touchdown, a lot of credit to Hunter coming in. And then Brock came back and gave us every opportunity to go in the game."

Injury report

Sean Foster, who started the season at left tackle before he was replaced by Jarrod Hufford was in a walking boot on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

"I think we'll probably know a little bit more about Sean’s injury next week,” Campbell said. “He got injured in practice this week. So we'll know a little bit more this coming week."

Linebacker O’Rien Vance also didn’t play on Saturday. Gerry Vaughn started in his place and Vance’s status going forward is unknown.

