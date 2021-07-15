Iowa State sets football season ticket cap

The historic success from the football team and the pent up excitement from fans has yielded record ticket sales by the fans.

Iowa State has already sold well over 47,000 season tickets, which was once thought to be the cap. But thanks to what Pollard called good “stadium engineering” from the ticket office, Iowa State will likely end up at or near 49,000 and change.

What he means by stadium engineering is the ticket office has worked with season ticket holders to have them move over a seat or two or down a row so there are no longer one-seat gaps in-between season ticket holders. That strategy, that they never needed to worry about before, has yielded an extra couple thousand tickets they’re able to sell as season tickets.

“There is a number that we’d have to cap season ticket sales at and no one really knows what that number is because in years past, we would’ve already been selling single-game tickets by now,” Pollard said during a one-on-one interview last week. “Once you start selling single-game tickets, you’re done selling season tickets.

“Now, the cap is probably in the 49,000s but it’s probably not much more than that. Remember, though, we always thought that number was closer to 47,000.”