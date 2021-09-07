Iowa State’s greatest strength is defense

The two First-Team All-Big 12 selections from a year ago are the engine that moves Iowa State’s offense. While Purdy played well last week, completing 21 of his 26 passes, Hall had a tough time finding space.

Iowa State and Purdy made UNI pay for loading the box twice on Saturday with a 39-yard pass to Hutchinson and a 34-yard pass to Milton. Purdy might have to make a few more of those plays to get things opened up for Hall, who rushed for just 69 yards against the Panthers.”

Who are Iowa State’s key players - defense?

Unfortunately, there’s no easy-way out for me on this one. I’d like to pick McDonald, Rose and Greg Eisworth, but according to the arbitrary rules laid out by my editor, I have to pick two.

Rose is a lock, so he’s in as a key player. Now, it’s just between McDonald and Eisworth. And the second key player is … safety Greg Eisworth!

Rose is among the best linebackers in the nation as an All American and he hasn’t fallen off any, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries against UNI.