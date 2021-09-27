Iowa State in familiar spot after another mediocre September

AMES — Iowa State has been here before.

The Cyclones have never had a winning record in the month of September under coach Matt Campbell and after Saturday’s 31-29 loss to Baylor, Iowa State finished September with a 2-2 record.

Despite the slow starts, the Cyclones have found a way to reverse their fortunes in years past, including last season, which ended up being the best season in Iowa State history.

Now, Iowa State and Campbell will have to do it again.

“I've been here before,” tight end Chase Allen said. “The last time we played here two years ago, we lost by two points, 23-21. And then we end up having a great season after that with opportunities to do some incredible things. And that's the feeling now. We just got to take it one week at a time and there's not going to be any drop-off in commitment.”

The last part of the quote has to be music to Campbell’s ears.