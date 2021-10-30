Former Garner-Hayfield-Ventura standout helps lead Wayne State football's defense

The Wayne State football team's defense has been one of the best in the D-II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) this fall.

Out of 14 teams in the conference, the Wildcats sit in the top four of nearly every defensive statistical category. The team currently boasts a 6-2 overall record.

One of the leaders on the defensive unit has been junior linebacker Nicholas Joynt – a former Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV) standout.

"He's always around the football," Wayne State defensive coordinator Scott McLaughlin said. "It's a real boost for our guys and the guys that play with him."

In Wayne State's 38-16 win at Southwest Minnesota State last Saturday, the GHV Class of 2018 graduate recorded 12 tackles and had an interception that was returned for 34 yards.

For his performance, Joynt was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week. It's the second time in his career he's picked up the honor.

"We just followed our keys and plays came to us. Plays came to me," Joynt said. "The quarterback had a bad read on the interception and he threw it right to my chest. McLaughlin has just done a really good job teaching us our rules and keys and making sure we do everything right."

What's maybe more impressive about Joynt leading the defense is that the junior has been playing the last few games on a partially-torn MCL.

Joynt tore it during the first quarter of a game against Bemidji State in Week 2 of the season, but he didn't want to miss any time.

"With COVID putting a wrench in the problem with not being able to play for so long like we did," Joynt said. "It was very important to me to get back out there."

Joynt missed two games, took those two weeks to rehab and came back. He's played the last four games with a large brace protecting his knee.

And he hasn't lost a step.

McLaughlin attributes much of Joynt's success to both physical and mental growth during his four years in the program.

"He had a really good summer," McLaughlin said. "He got stronger and put on some weight in the weight room. That's really helped him. Being in the middle of everything on defense, it's an area where you've got to be strong play in and play out."

To the outside world, Joynt and the Wildcats have maybe over-performed this year. Before the season started, the team was picked preseason to finish fifth in the NSIC South Division and 10th overall. Before this year, the program had only one winning season since 2012.

But Joynt says that under new head coach John McMenamin, the team never had any doubt how successful it could be.

The Wildcats already have a couple of wins over ranked opponents under their belts, and has hopes to make the playoffs with a few more wins.

"Really, we just want to win out these last three games," Joynt said. "Get a little lucky in the seedings, then make the playoffs for the region rankings."

After the season wraps up, Joynt will graduate in December with a degree in finance. He hopes to move back to Iowa.

For now, his focus is on helping his team win more football games. The Wildcats will play at Upper Iowa on Saturday.

"We can't look past them. We've got Upper Iowa this week," Joynt said. "Next week, we've got Sioux Falls, who beat Augustana. We can't overlook them at all."

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

