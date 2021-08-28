Eisworth, Johnson set to lead Cyclones' secondary

“Anthony provides the best leadership I’ve been around for the 16 years I’ve been coaching,” cornerbacks coach Matt Caponi said. “The way he’s matured, he understands how to be a great leader. It’s great to have a veteran that doesn’t need me to tell him to get the guys together and watch film. He’s been outstanding and he’ll continue to develop into an even better leader.”

Eisworth, the boundary safety, is joined by Isheem Young, who plays Iowa State’s middle safety spot.

Young was the Big 12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year last season. He recorded 50 tackles, which was the fourth most on the team and three forced fumbles, which was the most. He also had an interception and three pass breakups.

His interception came against Oklahoma in the end zone to seal the win for Iowa State last season.

Young’s biggest drawback is he tends to lead with his head down when tackling, which has led to multiple ejections for targeting. Against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game, Young was ejected early in the game and his absence was felt the rest of the game.