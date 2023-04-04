CEDAR FALLS — Drew Campbell wanted as few of distractions as possible during his senior football season.

One of the distractions he most wanted to avoid was scheduling and making a lot of college recruiting visits.

Therefore, Campbell, the Cedar Falls star defensive end, and the brother of Butkus Award-winning linebacker Jack Campbell, decided to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

Campbell committed to the Iowa football program over the weekend, announcing on social media that he will be join the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

“Hawk. Hawk. Hawk. Committed,” Campbell wrote on his Twitter account, becoming the seventh player commit to Iowa in the next recruiting cycle.

Monday, Campbell spoke to the Courier about his decision.

“Just really wanted to focus on my last season as a Tiger...be able to prepare without those distractions,” Campbell said. “Iowa was the place for me. It was the right time to make the decision.”

A 6-foot-4, 225-pound defensive end from Cedar Falls High School, Campbell was offered a scholarship by Iowa last July and ultimately selected the Hawkeyes over offers from Iowa State, Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

Campbell enjoyed a productive junior season at Cedar Falls last fall, finishing with 52 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and nine sacks for the Tigers.

He said following in his brothers footsteps played little into his decision.

“My brother is not going to be there playing or putting in the work for me,” Campbell said. “This was really about going to place where I can bring out the best of myself and get to where I want to be.

“Jack has been very supportive of me and said he would support any decision I made...if I had a question about the process, he would try to give me his best answer. But he really had no say on where I was going to go.”

Campbell said there hasn’t been a lot of talk about where he will play. He played defensive line for Cedar Falls, but he said he could ended up playing at tight end or on the offensive line.

A second-team Class 5A all-state selection last season by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Campbell qualified the Iowa Class 3A state wrestling tournament in February.

He is the fifth in-state prospect and the fourth defensive player to commit to the Hawkeyes in the current recruiting cycle.

Campbell joins linebackers Cam Buffington of Winfield-Mount Union, Preston Ries of Monticello and Derek Weisskopf of Williamsburg and offensive lineman Cody Fox of East Buchanan in the recruiting class.

Iowa has also secured commitments from quarterback James Resar of Jacksonville, Fla., and offensive lineman Josh Jankowski of Frankfort, Ill.

Campbell is ranked by both Rivals and 247Sports as a three-star recruit on a five-star scale.