Downing helped develop depth that will help offensive line

AMES — Iowa State’s offensive line took the step last season that fans had been waiting for since Matt Campbell’s arrival.

It turned into a dominant force that allowed running back Breece Hall to lead the nation in rushing and it allowed the fewest sacks in the Big 12 despite playing in the most games.

And it did it without left guard Trevor Downing on the field, arguably the best lineman on the team.

Even though his injury took him off the field, it didn’t slow him down.

“I sat in the front row and took notes as if I was starting,” Downing said. “Then I’d bring them to the young guys and help them during their developmental year and help them learn the play book.”

As coach Jeff Myers broke down the film, Downing wasn’t taking notes for himself. He was taking notes on things he wished he had known as a young freshman or redshirt freshman, to help bring those guys along.

Then during practice, while the ones and twos were practicing, he’d take the young guys to the side and coach them up.