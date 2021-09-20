Cyclones play to expectations against UNLV

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell stressed to the media and to his team during the week that the Cyclones needed to play with a sense of urgency.
It was something he thought was sorely lacking in Iowa State’s first two games and it was something he wanted to see against UNLV.
On Saturday, Iowa State played how its coach expected as the No. 14 Cyclones beat the Runnin’ Rebels 48-3.
"We played with the intensity and the sense of urgency that I expected our football team to have,” Campbell said in the post-game press conference. “For whatever reason, I've done a poor job prior to this game. Early on this week, we went about getting that sense of urgency demanded.
“I was really proud of our leadership, I thought they responded. And I thought, in terms of a sense of urgency and energy, I certainly think some of those things were much improved from where we were the first two weeks."
The sense of urgency showed up throughout the game. Iowa State marched down the field with purpose on its first drive, which ended in a touchdown.
Receivers Xavier Hutchinson and Joe Scates each made plays to get yards after the catch.
The defense stood tall on key downs like third and fourth down, allowing a conversion on just two of UNLV’s 15 plays on third and fourth down. Safety Isheem Young also came down with an interception.
The sense of urgency was there in all facets of the game and it allowed Iowa State’s young players to get an extended run during a game.
Iowa State played its backups on defense for the entire second half and played its offensive backups for part of the third and the whole fourth quarter and some young guys shone.
The biggest breakout was true freshman running back Deon Silas. Last week against Iowa, fellow true freshman running back Eli Sanders got a lot of run, but this week it was Silas’ turn.
Silas rushed five times for 32 yards and a touchdown. The running back listed at 5-foot-9 showed a lot of burst and strength for a running back his size.
"If you would have come through spring practice and fall camp he's been a guy that's been a huge spark for our team,” Campbell said. “Deon got dinged during our last scrimmage, sprained his ankle. So this is really the first time he's been available to us.
"I really think Deon's a guy that provides a totally different animal to what we do offensively. So it's great for him to get in the football game. I think he's a guy that can only continue to help our football team and certainly, I saw an offense with a different pace, and certainly a different kind of [running] back than what we have in the backfield right now."
Sanders handled kick return duties on Saturday in place of Hutchinson and Sanders’ first return went for 32 yards to give the Cyclones good field position.