Cyclones play to expectations against UNLV

The sense of urgency was there in all facets of the game and it allowed Iowa State’s young players to get an extended run during a game.

Iowa State played its backups on defense for the entire second half and played its offensive backups for part of the third and the whole fourth quarter and some young guys shone.

The biggest breakout was true freshman running back Deon Silas. Last week against Iowa, fellow true freshman running back Eli Sanders got a lot of run, but this week it was Silas’ turn.

Silas rushed five times for 32 yards and a touchdown. The running back listed at 5-foot-9 showed a lot of burst and strength for a running back his size.

"If you would have come through spring practice and fall camp he's been a guy that's been a huge spark for our team,” Campbell said. “Deon got dinged during our last scrimmage, sprained his ankle. So this is really the first time he's been available to us.

"I really think Deon's a guy that provides a totally different animal to what we do offensively. So it's great for him to get in the football game. I think he's a guy that can only continue to help our football team and certainly, I saw an offense with a different pace, and certainly a different kind of [running] back than what we have in the backfield right now."