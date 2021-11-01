Cyclones lose ground in Big 12 race

AMES — A week after asserting itself in the Big 12 Championship race after beating then No. 8 Oklahoma State, Iowa State has lost all the ground it made up.

The Cyclones lost to West Virginia on Saturday, 38-31, which gave Iowa State two conference losses.

Oklahoma made the conference championship last year with two conference losses but Iowa State still has a tough road ahead of it and the Sooners are still unbeaten and Oklahoma State and Baylor have just one conference loss.

The Cyclones play Texas in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday and while the Longhorns record isn’t good, just 4-4 overall and 2-3 in conference, Texas has shown it can play with anyone.

Texas was leading the undefeated Sooners for most of the game on Oct. 9 until the Longhorns fell apart late. It was the same story against Oklahoma State the next week.

Texas led for most of the game until the offense collapsed in the second half.

Last week, Texas lost its third game in a row, again by a single score, this time to Baylor.

Texas will undoubtedly be motivated to flip their narrow losses they’ve suffered each of the last three games.

After Texas, it’s a road trip to Lubbock, Texas, to play Texas Tech. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is undefeated against the Red Raiders during his Iowa State tenure and Texas Tech fired its coach, Matt Wells mid season.

The only difficult part about that game is that it’s on the road, but even still, the Cyclones shouldn’t have too many problems.

If Iowa State does win both of the Texas and Texas Tech games, it still has an outside shot at the Big 12 Championship game, but it’ll need help from the teams playing Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Oklahoma State, Baylor and Iowa State all still have to play Oklahoma.

The Cyclones get the Sooners at Norman, Oklahoma, after the Texas Tech game.

Oklahoma is undefeated but the Sooners haven’t exactly looked like world beaters. Oklahoma barely beat Kansas and was behind for most of the game.

The Sooners only have two comfortable conference wins — TCU, which was 52-31 and Texas Tech, which was 52-21. Oklahoma played close games against Tulane, Nebraska, West Virginia and Kansas State and the Sooners have yet to play any of the teams at the top of the Big 12.

After the Oklahoma game, Iowa State’s last game of the season is in Ames against TCU. The Horned Frogs haven’t been good this year and haven’t shown many signs of being able to turn it around.

This season hasn’t quite gone how many expected the Cyclones’ season to go, but it still has chances to make a statement, even if it doesn’t return to Dallas for the Big 12 Championship game.

