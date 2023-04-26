AMES — It’s broadly considered unlikely that O’Rien Vance will hear his name called Thursday, Friday or Saturday during the NFL Draft in Kansas City.

The former Iowa State standout linebacker embodies the term “long shot” in that respect, but facing daunting odds has never slowed his progress in the past. Instead, it’s perpetually propelled him to previously unseen heights.

“Being able to wake up with a smile on my face and have that attitude of positivity, that’s my number one thing,” said Vance, who dropped 20 pounds while maintaining peak strength levels while training in advance of the draft. “I’ve been positive regardless of the circumstances, or whatever happened. At the end of the day, as long as I’m alive and breathing and can put another foot forward, that’s all I can do.”

And that’s more than enough. The 6-2, 240-pound former Cedar Rapids Washington star finished his Cyclone career among the top-ten all-time in both sacks and tackles for loss. That production may not compel one of the NFL’s 32 teams to draft him, but it almost certainly will translate into a prime opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

Vance is one of several former ISU players hoping to land a roster spot in the NFL, which potential first-round pick Will McDonald leading the way. Record-setting wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is widely considered a middle-round pick, and safety Anthony Johnson and defensive end M.J. Anderson may hear their names called later in the draft, as well.

If all four of the aforementioned former Cyclones are selected, it will give the program four picks for the second straight season.

“We talk about reach your full potential and you look at those guys — and I think O’Rien is gonna have a great opportunity whether he’s drafted or a priority free agent,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “So you’re really proud of those guys. You’re really grateful that they led here and you’re grateful that with their leadership and them reaching their full potential as individuals, they’re gonna reap the great benefits of having the opportunity at the highest level.”

If McDonald does sneak into the first round, he’ll become the Cyclones’ first first-round selection in 50 years. That drought is the longest among FBS schools and a tiresome talking point the program would like to silence.

“The one thing I take pride in is just doing my work,” said McDonald, who tied the Big 12 sacks record with 34 in his career. “Just being the best that I can be.”

Hutchinson adopted the same approach after transferring from junior college to ISU. He became the first player in Big 12 history to lead the league in receptions for three consecutive seasons and impressed NFL scouts with his route running, overall spreed and prowess in the red zone.

“I’ve always dreamed of this since I was a kid,” Hutchinson said. “I know everybody says that, but truly, since I was five-years-old, I’ve dreamed of being in this position. So to be in this position, it feels great. I just have to capitalize now.”

Vance has made the most of every opportunity afforded to him — from high school to his five seasons as a Cyclone. He earned defensive MVP honors at the 2021 Fiesta Bowl and tends to shine brightest on the biggest stages. That’s where he’s angling for a spot now: as a “long shot” who’s routinely beat the odds.

“There were people when he left high school who told him he was a long shot to ever play in college, to ever graduate from college,” ISU defensive coordinator Jon Heacock said. “And he came through all that at 100 percent great. So I think what you’ll find about that guy is someone will take a chance on him somewhere along the line and they’ll find a spot for him.”

That’s what Vance did with the Cyclones and there’s little reason to doubt he can do the same as a pro.

“He’s been a guy that people counted out before and proved them wrong,” Heacock said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he’ll have an opportunity to try to do that again.”