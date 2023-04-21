AMES — Iowa State’s first so-called spring game in six years will simply be its 15th and final practice. Cyclone head coach Matt Campbell made that clear Thursday, but there’s still a lot for fans to scrutinize from the stands.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and drills begin then, as well. Throwback uniforms will be unveiled on the video board at approximately 10:45 with the “game” to follow. So here are five things to watch as ISU puts a bow on spring ball and prepares for the important summer strength and conditioning workouts to come.

1. “Violence” up front

First-year offensive line coach Ryan Clanton has stressed to his players that they don’t need to be perfect, but they do need to be “violent.” It’s not a request. It’s imperative. Especially in practice. So seeing how the Cyclones engage in the trenches should at least help reveal how mindset meets execution — and four ISU offensive linemen with significant starting experience return this season.

“Just making all kinds of growth,” senior tackle Jake Remsburg said. “It’s really fun.”

Clanton’s cerebral approach to coaching the position collides with the need to be mean and nasty up front. He’s helped all of that mesh together because of his ability to teach not just the what, but they why and the how, as well.

“I’ve always said coaching is teaching,” Campbell said. “I think sometimes we get a little skewed in the world of coaching, but it’s still a form of education and teaching. Great coaches are certainly great teachers and Ryan has done a really great job of, I think for him, of simplifying.”

2. Passes caught, passes defended

Record-setting receiver Xavier Hutchinson has exhausted his eligibility and is a near-lock to be selected in next week’s NFL Draft, so seeing how strong returning contributors Jaylin Noel and Dimitri Stanley mesh with ISU’s quarterbacks as well as less experienced receivers will be interesting. Skilled Eastern Kentucky transfer Jayden Higgins enters that mix, too. They’ll all be locked up with what could be one of the top cornerback tandems in the Big 12 in T.J. Tampa and Myles Purchase, which could result in some friendly, but competitive exchanges.

“All of the new receivers have a shot,” Tampa said. “They’re all really good.”

3. Three quarterbacks are legitimately vying for the top spot

Returning starter Hunter Dekkers obviously has a leg up on last year’s backup, Rocco Becht, and talented newcomer J.J. Kohl, who enrolled early in January, but Campbell and first-year offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Nate Scheelhaase both have said there’s a true competition at the position and it will likely extend deep into fall camp. Watching all three of them receive reps could help show just how tight the race currently is.

“It’s not always going to be perfect,” Scheelhaase said. “There may be a rep or two that we want to look different and we want the to be confident that they can go out and make the next play.”

4. Who’s who in the tight ends room?

When Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen left last season to play in the NFL, ISU needed to find production from previously unheralded and rarely-tapped sources. The Cyclones found that in DeShawn Hanika, who caught 17 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns. But Hanika has been limited by injury this spring, allowing younger talent to blossom behind the scenes. That means redshirt freshmen such as Gabe Burkle, Jack Bjorn and Andrew Keller have emerged as potentially strong contributors in both the running and passing games. All have bulked up significantly since last season and join Hanika, senior Easton Dean as well as currently injured, but promising sophomore Tyler Moore to make the tight end group once again a potential strength of the program.

“I would tell you the tight end spot, from day one at least to where we are now, it has been as impressive as any group," Campbell said. "Gabe Burkle has been a ‘wow’ player, at times, in spring practice.”

5. How are the transfers fitting in?

Besides the aforementioned Higgins, ISU added intriguing transfers in Arlen (A.J.) Harris from Stanford and Zach Lovett from Missouri. Harris, a freshman running back, is a former four-star recruit and consensus top-40 prospect at his position. Lovett, a sophomore linebacker, played primarily on special teams for the Tigers, but should see his role expand with the Cyclones, who must replace longtime standout O’Rien Vance as well as former graduate transfer Colby Reader in the starting lineup.

“I feel like (Lovett) has grown every day in practice,” Campbell said. “You see a guy that’s got great athletic tools.”

So does Harris, who could become a prime contributor as leading tailbacks Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton continue battling back from last season’s injuries that extended somewhat into spring.

“The first thing for (Harris) is character,” Campbell said. “I think the second thing (is) you (see) a guy that’s got the ability to take it the distance.”