College football a collage of adversity

AMES — College football this season has been a collage of adversity for nearly every team.

A top-10 Iowa State team lost two of its first four game, an undefeated Iowa team beats Penn State one week and loses to Purdue the next, Oklahoma’s Hiesman-favorite quarterback got benched for a true freshman and Clemson, who has been one of the best teams in the country for the past five or more years has looked pedestrian at best.

Even Alabama lost a regular season game, which seemingly never happens.

“If you look around college football, you see adversity everywhere,” coach Matt Campbell said. “I don’t know where it’s not happening. And it’ll continue to happen, to be honest with you. Our year will only get crazier in every way, shape and form.

“I felt like I saw that coming from a mile away. It’s 2021 and we’re coming off a year where everyone is in their bubble and everyone is under unique and different situations and then man, the world is exploding and opening back up and you just have so much stuff going on. I don’t even think we’ve hit the tip of the iceberg of what craziness looks like in college football this season.”

It’s going to be about which teams can weather the storm and come out the other side.

“Can you keep your head down and keep improving?” Campbell said. “What it takes to be successful hasn’t changed but the environment around it has evolved and changed. If you keep your head down and keep improving, then I think you’ll be where you need to be, when you need to be there.”

SUNSET FOR THE SENIORS

Linebacker Mike Rose said last week that it has felt like he’s been at Iowa State forever but this season has flown by. It’s a sentiment other seniors have echoed as well, like safety Greg Eisworth.

The Cyclones only have six games left and while Rose and Eisworth could have long professional careers, for many, these will be the last six games that they play.

Campbell wants to make sure they enjoy it.

“We talked a lot about that last Friday night before the Kansas State game,” Campbell said. “We’re coming off the bye week, which felt like the midway point of the season and it’s kind of a downward sprint from here. When you have so many of these guys that you care about greatly, you know this is going to fly by and we’re going to be in January (snaps fingers) like that. You want them to enjoy the time that they have together.”

This isn’t Campbell’s first full recruiting class, but a lot of the seniors committed when Iowa State being a consistently good football team was still an uncertainty.

“Regardless of the winning and losing, this is a group of special human beings,” Campbell said. “This group being together for six more guaranteed opportunities and for two more months, man, for them to enjoy each other and continue to fight for each other — I think it’s hard to find unity in our world today. True unity. Unity where you have the ability to put others above yourself and put your own ass on the line for something — it’s hard to find that anywhere. These guys get to continue to do that and it’s a group that’s done it for a long time.”

