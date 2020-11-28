Five winter prep sports storylines to watch

With a No. 12 rating heading into the season, and with much of the team fresh off a volleyball title, these Green Devils are a team to watch.

2. The growth of girls wrestling

Last season, the IWCOA girls’ wrestling state tournament nearly tripled in size over the inaugural 2019 event, and anybody in attendance in Waverly that weekend can tell you that there is no shortage of passion for the sport. As of now though, Iowa is one of 23 states that has still not officially sanctioned girls' wrestling.

Until that time, Globe Gazette area fans still have plenty of fantastic female wrestlers to support. Osage and Charles City are two schools that have delivered some standout performances.

Osage’s Emma Grimm came closest to an area championship last year, finishing second overall in the 126-pound division at the state tournament. Grimm had only been wrestling for two years when she fell to No. 1 ranked Sydney Park in late January, and will surely be motivated to come back even stronger in her third year on the mat.

“She knows what she’s got to work on,” Osage head coach Ryan Fank said after last year’s state finals. “She’s ready to get to it. She says 'next year is my time.’”