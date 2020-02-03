Five North Iowa teams ranked in Top 10 polls

The conference tournaments are almost here, and there are several big games to watch this week.
There was a little bit of movement in the girls basketball poll this week, as one team dropped out of the rankings (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), and another team went up one spot.
Everyone else stayed right where they were last time. As usual, the new poll will come out on Thursday. Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. Newell-Fonda, 17-0
2. Marquette Catholic, 17-1
3. North Mahaska, 13-2
4. Bishop Garrigan, 17-1
With seven straight wins, and an overall record of 17-1, the Golden Bears will be one of the state’s scariest teams in the postseason. Since their one-point loss to West Hancock back on Jan. 10, the Golden Bears have won every game by at least 18 points. Audi Crooks has burst onto the scene as one of the state’s top scorers, averaging an impressive 22.8 points per game, and leads the team with 211 rebounds. Not bad for a freshman.
5. Montezuma, 16-1
6. MMCRU, 17-0
7. St. Ansgar, 15-2
Other than the disappointing loss at Osage on Jan. 21, life has been pretty good lately for the Saints. St. Ansgar is half a game up in the Top of Iowa East standings, and has won its past three games by an average of 24 points. With Hali Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch, and Brooklyn Hackbart all with over 200 points on the season, the Saints’ offense is one of the deepest out there. The defense is no slouch either, as St. Ansgar has allowed 30 points or less in seven of its past 10 games.
8. Exira-EHK, 16-1
9. Burlington Notre Dame, 15-2
10. Woodbury Central, 14-3
Class 2A
1. Cascade, 18-0
2. West Hancock, 19-0
There isn’t a whole lot I can say about the Eagles that hasn’t already been said in this column. Their consistent ability to score is impressive. Even when opposing teams stop top scorer Rachel Leerar, as Forest City did on Friday in allowing her to score only 13 points, the Eagles will still find a way to win. Coming off of a state title game appearance last season, expectations were high, but I don’t think anybody was expecting 19-0.
3. North Linn, 16-1
4. Osage, 14-2
TheGreen Devils’ 12 game winning streak came to a screeching halt on Saturday, with a 75-41 loss to No. 1 ranked Class 3A team Dike-New Hartford. Despite that loss, Osage is in a good spot going into the final week of the regular season. The Green Devils will face three losing teams this week, and should be locked in a tough battle with St. Ansgar once the conference tournament begins. At 14-2, Osage is just half a game back of the Saints. The Mitchell County rivalry is one of the most fun rivalries around, and it’s going to be a fun day when they eventually face off again.
5. MFL-Mar-Mac, 17-2
6. Van Buren County, 16-3
7. Western Christian, 12-6
8. AHSTW, 15-2
9. West Branch, 15-3
10. Mediapolis, 17-1
Class 3A
1. Dike-New Hartford, 16-1
2. Crestwood, 14-3
3. Bishop Heelan, 13-3
4. Clear Lake, 16-1
What a great few weeks for the Lions. Since their Jan. 6 loss at Waverly-Shell Rock, Clear Lake has gone 9-0, with their most recent win an absolute dismantling of winless St. Edmond, 87-18. Senior Sara Faber has scored at least 20 points in each of the past three games, and Clear Lake sits atop the North Central Conference, with rival Hampton-Dumont-CAL falling out of the rankings. Both Clear Lake squads are in first place, which means February should be a pretty fun time for hoops fans by the lake.
5. Roland-Story, 14-2
6. North Polk, 12-5
7. Des Moines Christian, 17-1
8. Red Oak, 14-3
9. Okoboji, 17-1
10. West Burlington, 15-3
Class 4A
1. North Scott, 16-0
2. Marion, 16-0
3. Center Point-Urbana, 16-1
4. Glenwood, 16-0
5. Ballard, 15-1
6. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 12-4
7. Lewis Central, 12-4
8. Gilbert, 13-3
9. Waverly-Shell Rock, 15-2
10. Central Dewitt, 14-1
11. Grinnell, 12-3
12. Mason City, 9-8
The Mohawks’ most recent game had an admittedly disappointing result, as Mason City lost to No. 5 ranked 5A squad Waukee, 73-31. But coach Curt Klaahsen pointed out that life actually gets easier for Mason City once the 4A tournament comes around. With so many top 5A squads in the CIML, Mason City has earned a hard-fought 9-8 record. Over the past several seasons, the Mohawks have proven to be a tough out in the tournament, and judging by their continued presence in the rankings, are still a team to keep an eye on. They’ve made the best out of a brutal schedule.
Class 5A
1. Iowa City High, 15-0
2. Dowling Catholic, 15-3
3. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 15-1
4. Johnston, 15-2
5. Waukee, 13-2
6. SE Polk, 16-1
7. Cedar Falls, 11-4
8. Waterloo West, 13-4
9. Urbandale, 13-4
10. Davenport North, 12-2