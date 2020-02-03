Five North Iowa teams ranked in Top 10 polls

Other than the disappointing loss at Osage on Jan. 21, life has been pretty good lately for the Saints. St. Ansgar is half a game up in the Top of Iowa East standings, and has won its past three games by an average of 24 points. With Hali Anderson, Gracie Urbatsch, and Brooklyn Hackbart all with over 200 points on the season, the Saints’ offense is one of the deepest out there. The defense is no slouch either, as St. Ansgar has allowed 30 points or less in seven of its past 10 games.