Five area softball teams ranked in pre-season poll

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Monday saw the return of high school sports to the state of Iowa, as area baseball and softball teams kicked off their 2020 seasons on the diamonds of North Iowa.

Ahead of the start of the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season, the IGHSAU released its preseason rankings, and five area teams were recognized. At the top of the local pack is Charles City, whose new-look team and new softball field will provide a fresh start to what the team hopes is a state-tournament bound season.

Among local teams, Newman Catholic, Algona, Central Springs, and Bishop Garrigan also both begin the season with high expectations.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

(2019 record)

1. Collins-Maxwell (28-1)

2. Newell-Fonda (38-7)

3. Clarksville (33-2)

4. Wayne (24-9)

5. Bishop Garrigan (29-8)