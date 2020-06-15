Five area softball teams ranked in pre-season poll

Monday saw the return of high school sports to the state of Iowa, as area baseball and softball teams kicked off their 2020 seasons on the diamonds of North Iowa.
Ahead of the start of the COVID-19 abbreviated 2020 season, the IGHSAU released its preseason rankings, and five area teams were recognized. At the top of the local pack is Charles City, whose new-look team and new softball field will provide a fresh start to what the team hopes is a state-tournament bound season.
Among local teams, Newman Catholic, Algona, Central Springs, and Bishop Garrigan also both begin the season with high expectations.
Class 1A
1. Collins-Maxwell (28-1)
2. Newell-Fonda (38-7)
3. Clarksville (33-2)
4. Wayne (24-9)
5. Bishop Garrigan (29-8)
In 2019, the Golden Bears finished with a 15-2 conference record, and made it all the way to the state quarterfinals. Garrigan returns every starter from last season, including senior sisters Madison and Mackenzie Meister, who hit .477 and .474, respectively. Combined, the pair provided 35 percent of the team's total hits. In their final season playing under their mom and head coach Wendi Meister, the two will both play key roles for Garrigan in 2020.
6. Lynnville-Scully (27-8)
7. Newman Catholic (21-14)
Led by a trio of seniors in shortstop Lily Castle, catcher Hailey Worman, and pitcher Paige Leininger, the Knights are hoping for big things in 2020. Castle is four home runs away from breaking the all-time Newman Catholic record, while Leininger will go into the season as the team's ace after taking over mid-season last year as the team's top pitcher. After coming close several times, the Knights are hopeful that this will be the season they finally secure a state tournament berth.
8. North Mahaska (18-10)
9. AGWSR (20-7)
10. Central City (31-11)
Class 2A
1. North Linn (42-4)
2. Louisa-Muscatine (25-5)
3. Mount Ayr (27-3)
4. Ogden (26-8)
5. West Sioux (24-8)
6. Jesup (30-10)
7. Central Springs (28-9)
After losing top pitcher and hitter Hannah Ausenhus to graduation, the Panthers will go into 2020 with a few unanswered questions. Most of the starters from last year are coming back, while a pair of pitchers in Kaylea Fessler and freshman Cooper Klaahsen will do their best to replace Ausenhus on the mound
With no seniors on this year's team, the Panthers will be young, but are excited to have a two-year window to get back to the state tournament.
8. North Mahaska (18-10)
9. Earlham (29-9)
10. Beckman Catholic (30-14)
Class 3A
1. Davenport Assumption (41-2)
2. Humboldt (28-3)
3. Williamsburg (31-12)
4. Anamosa (31-5)
5. Mount Vernon (27-13)
6. Albia (27-6)
7. Spirit Lake ( 22-7)
8. West Liberty (30-6)
9. North Polk (22-11)
10. Algona (18-11)
The Bulldogs made it all the way to the state quarterfinals in 2019, where they lost by just one run to Davenport Assumption. Algona lost two starters, Morgan Erpelding and Nicole Smidt, to graduation, but returns the vast majority of its starters for 2020. Starting pitcher Kamryn Etherington is back, after posting a .188 opponent batting average, 1.00 WHIP and 211 strikeouts in her junior year. She will be a major factor as Algona tries to make a return trip to Fort Dodge.
Class 4A
1. Carlisle (38-3)
2. North Scott (28-15)
3. Ballard (26-10)
4. Oskaloosa (25-16)
5. ADM (28-7)
6. Charles City (37-4)
The Comets go into the 2020 season with championship aspirations, but will have to overcome a couple of key losses. Starting pitcher Sami Heyer, who dominated opponents last season to the tune of a .109 opponent batting average and a 0.55 WHIP, graduated. Shortstop Rachel Chambers, who led the team with 15 home runs, will be out this season due to a torn ACL. Two junior pitchers will take over at pitcher, while 2019 right fielder Kiki Connell will be the shortstop.
7. Dallas Center-Grimes (25-15)
8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (27-7)
9. West Delaware (31-12)
10. Decorah (18-12)
Class 5A
1. Fort Dodge (35-7)
2. Iowa City High (36-8)
3. Johnston (35-10)
4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (37-4)
5. Ottumwa (33-9)
6. Waukee (40-4)
7. West Des Moines Valley (32-10)
8. Pleasant Valley (27-13)
9. Indianola (34-5)
10. Dubuque Hempstead (32-8)
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.
