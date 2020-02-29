First Mohawk hockey championship team receives banner

When you walked into the North Iowa Ice Arena, it was hard to miss all of the championship banners from various teams hanging from the rafters of "The Barn" showing North Iowa's affinity for hockey.

However, one team's accomplishment had gone by the wayside ever since The Barn opened in 1983.

During the 1978-79 season, the Mason City Mohawk hockey team brought home its first state championship. But, in those days, the Mohawks didn't have a home venue and played most games outdoors, unless they were on the road.

By the time the Mohawks moved into their new home at The Barn years later, the idea of hanging a banner to signify the team's feat was largely forgotten.

On Saturday, over 40 years later, Jon Pete, son of the 1978-79 team's coach, John Pete, organized a reunion of players from the championship team and presented them with a banner prior to the Mohawk's varsity game at the North Iowa Multi Purpose Arena.

Jon said he came up with the idea last summer when he saw a few of the former players.

"I thought, boy, they never get together and they've never gotten a banner. There's never been any recognition," Jon said.