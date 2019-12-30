Ferentz: 'There is no downside to winning' for Hawkeyes

“There is a reason they are ranked where they are,’’ Helton said. “You look at their three losses and they were by very close margins to very good teams. We knew we were facing a good team with some dynamic athletes. Ihmir Smith-Marsette is one them. We saw that firsthand. They have some special athletes who I thought played an extremely good game from start to end.’’

The Hawkeyes were motivated.

Seniors were motivated by the chance to leave their own legacy, finishing off a rare 10-win season with a win in a bowl for the third straight season.

To get that done, the team that had struggled in the red zone throughout a 10-3 season found a way to convert on each of their four trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line against USC.

“It’s pretty special to be able to come out here and execute at a high level, play a brand-name team, play the way we did and put the points on the team the way we did,’’ Smith-Marsette said.

They were there for each other, responding on offense, defense and special teams.

Ferentz appreciated the way Iowa responded to its challenges this season, winning six of its final seven games to reach the 10-victory mark.