Ferentz: 'There is no downside to winning' for Hawkeyes

SAN DIEGO – Hayden Fry would have found a lot to like about the way Iowa picked apart Southern California on Friday night in the Holiday Bowl.
He would have loved the handful of “exotics’’ the 19th-ranked Hawkeyes executed in the 49-24 victory over the Trojans, most likely offering a fist pump or two following the successful reverses and jet sweeps.
He would have liked the way the defense responded in the second half, turning the Trojans over three times while limiting USC to 153 of their 356 yards over the final two quarters.
And, the longtime coach who died Dec. 17 at the age of 90 would have appreciated the work of Hawkeye linemen.
But more than anything else, Fry would have admired the way Iowa played complementary football as it won a bowl game for the third straight year.
It was the totality of Iowa’s game – offense, defense and special teams – that allowed this group of Hawkeyes to complete a 10-victory season and leave a legacy of their own.
Fifth-year Iowa seniors contributed to teams that won 47 games, topping the previous record of 46 shared by a couple of Fry-coached senior classes in the 1980s.
Quarterback Nate Stanley, who completed his three-year run under center for the Hawkeyes with a 27-12 record, said that level of teamwork made a difference for Iowa in good times and bad.
“When the goal we’ve had since January of winning a Big Ten championship was taken because we didn’t play well enough in a couple of games, we set our sights on a new goal,’’ Stanley said.
“Everybody bought in. Everybody had bought in since January. Every single person bought into what we wanted to do. Every single one of those 19 seniors showed a great example of what to do and how to get there.’’
When Iowa need to move the chains on third down against USC, freshman tight end Sam LaPorta stepped up on consecutive third-quarter opportunities and delivered.
Brandon Smith in the first and second quarter and Mekhi Sargent in the second quarter did the same.
When the Hawkeyes needed a stop after USC surprised Iowa with an onside kick in the third quarter, a Nick Niemann sack led to a punt which put the ball back in Hawkeye hands.
That came after Ihmir Smith-Marsette moved Iowa ahead stay with a 98-yard kickoff return that broke a 14-14 tie.
You have free articles remaining.
“Everybody responded,’’ Stanley said. “It’s just extremely important to reap the harvest, really.’’
Iowa did just that in every segment of the game against USC.
Trojans coach Clay Helton said he wasn’t surprised.
“There is a reason they are ranked where they are,’’ Helton said. “You look at their three losses and they were by very close margins to very good teams. We knew we were facing a good team with some dynamic athletes. Ihmir Smith-Marsette is one them. We saw that firsthand. They have some special athletes who I thought played an extremely good game from start to end.’’
The Hawkeyes were motivated.
Seniors were motivated by the chance to leave their own legacy, finishing off a rare 10-win season with a win in a bowl for the third straight season.
To get that done, the team that had struggled in the red zone throughout a 10-3 season found a way to convert on each of their four trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line against USC.
“It’s pretty special to be able to come out here and execute at a high level, play a brand-name team, play the way we did and put the points on the team the way we did,’’ Smith-Marsette said.
They were there for each other, responding on offense, defense and special teams.
Ferentz appreciated the way Iowa responded to its challenges this season, winning six of its final seven games to reach the 10-victory mark.
“It’s something we put out there for the team and being ranked is a big thing, too. But the biggest thing, what it all came down to, was to encourage our guys to compete, let’s go out there and try to enjoy the night,’’ Ferentz said.
“Last time together. There are no tomorrows after this one. It was all about the 2019 season. Winning 10 games is hard. Winning any game in college football is hard.’’
Ferentz appreciated that Iowa’s 2019 team had one last chance to celebrate a victory together and meet one last goal.
On Thursday, he said he was unsure if winning or losing a bowl game had any sort of impact on the following year’s team, saying he had seen it work both ways over time.
But as the Hawkeyes take a postseason break before turning their thoughts toward 2020 with the start of offseason training next month, Ferentz wants this team to appreciate the moment.
“I don’t know if a bowl win ascents you to a championship bid the next year, but I do know there is no downside to winning,” Ferentz said. “I learned that in third grade. There’s no downside to winning at all.’’