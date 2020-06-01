Ferentz: COVID-19 concerns have impacted high school recruiting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early evaluations and relationships with prospective players have helped Iowa football coaches navigate uncharted recruiting waters.

“I feel like our staff, recruiting-wise, has done a good job of adapting to whatever has come their way,’’ Hawkeye coach Kirk Ferentz said late last week during an appearance on a Hawkeyes Event Live.

Concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have changed the recruitment of high school athletes hoping to continue their careers at the collegiate levels.

When college campuses closed in mid-March, the growing number of high schools juniors who have made campus visits in March and April in recent years had those plans changed.

At Iowa, that meant there was no opportunity for prospective recruits to stand on the sidelines and watch the Hawkeyes go through a spring practice to gain a hint of what a work day is like for a Big Ten player.

Summer camps, mostly scheduled in June at Iowa, have been canceled as have plans for a major recruiting weekend during the second half of the month.

The NCAA also canceled the May evaluation period, a time most coaches spend on the road.