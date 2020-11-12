Fennelly to Cyclones' Joens: 'Be even better'

Iowa State’s 2020 recruiting class was the best recruiting class it has ever brought in. Fennelly said all four freshmen will play this season and all four will likely play major roles in how successful No. 15 Iowa State can be this season.

“Ashely is tremendous and I didn’t have to tell you that. You already knew that,” senior Maddie Wise said. “She’s great on the court, obviously her stats are amazing but she really is a great person.

“I think she’s the most patient person I’ve ever met in my life. She’s very patient with people, teammates, the freshmen — everyone. She’s more of a leader with her work ethic — she’s not crazy vocal but she’s great.”

The Cyclones dealt with numerous injuries last season. Wise missed much of the season with a concussion and migraines, Kristin Scott missed time with a back injury and Rae Johnson missed time as well.

Joens was tasked with much of the scoring and rebounding load last season. But now that all of them are back and healthy, and with the freshmen class that’s been brought in, some of the burden will be lifted from Joens.