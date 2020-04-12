Fennelly finding ways to keep in contact with his team

“I don’t know if I’ve learned it,” Fennelly said with a laugh. “I have coach (Josh) Carper and my sons Billy and Stephen on speed dial. I didn’t know Zoom, Go to Meeting, Webex, Google Hangout and all those things existed. This is the best we can do.

“It’s not what you want, but it’s like I tell the team, you have to control what you can and we’re not going to make excuses.”

The women’s basketball team had a virtual team meeting on Monday and it was the first time Fennelly had seen any of his staff and players since things got shut down.

They didn’t talk much about basketball — it was more making sure everything was ok.

“I made them all tell me what they’re thankful for, what are things you never had to think about or never wanted to think about,” Fennelly said. “They talked a lot about their families and teammates and the opportunity they have to be a college athlete. Now we’ll do individual ones and small-group ones. I think it made everyone feel a little bit better.”

Fennelly’s main focus right now is on his seniors to make sure they’re still on track to graduate and that they have a job lined up.