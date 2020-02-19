Faber passes 1,500 points in final career home game

In 2019, the 17-5 Clear Lake girls basketball team saw its postseason hopes dashed in the regional finals. Against Roland-Story, Clear Lake fell by one point, 44-43, ending its season in disappointment.
This season, Clear Lake will get a chance to avenge that loss, as the Lions clinched a spot in the regional finals with a 61-39 win over Forest City on Wednesday night.
It was a night full of victories and goodbyes for the Lions, who got off to a quick start against the Indians. Senior Sara Faber made the first basket, a breakaway layup off of a steal. By the end of the first quarter, Clear Lake led, 12-5. At halftime, the Lions led 30-16, and by the end of the third quarter, the lead had swelled to 23 points.
One of coach Bart Smith's areas of concern heading into the game was how his team would fare against Forest City's bigs, 5-foot-10 sophomore Shae Dillavou, and 5-foot-9 junior Kaylee Miller.
"I found some girls off the bench that were really able to guard them," Smith said. "I thought Kaitlyn Vanderploeg was a nice presence there inside, and she really affected some of those shots from Miller."
Miller still finished the day with 19 points, but it was evident early on that the Indians were going to have trouble containing the Lions' offense. Three players finished in double-digit scoring for Clear Lake.
Vanderploeg and Faber both finished with 10 points. Junior Ali Maulsby had 11, while senior Darby Dodd finished with a team-high 12 points.
Early in the game, Faber passed yet another milestone. With her third basket, which came early in the second quarter, Faber passed 1,500 points for her career, an accomplishment which came in her final game on her home court.
At a certain point, the milestones have started to blur by for both Faber and Smith. Neither one seemed aware of the 1,500 point milestone before being told after the game, but neither seemed all that surprised by it.
For Smith, the most impressive thing about Faber isn't the point totals that she puts up, it's the effort she puts in on both sides of the ball.
"She is who she is," Smith said. "She’s got steal records, too, and that’s more the thing I’m impressed with, because she is playing defense and not just worrying about scoring."
After the game, Faber didn't spend too much time reflecting on the fact that after four years, her time playing in front of the home fans had come to an end. But with an important game coming up on Saturday, there isn't much time to saunter down memory lane.
"I thought about that a lot before the game," Faber said. "It doesn’t feel real right now."
Over the past four seasons, the Lions' senior class has compiled an 81-17 overall record, and finished this season with a perfect home record. Toward the end of the game, Smith pulled the seniors, to loud applause from the packed gym.
"It’s a good feeling that we got a win for them on this floor," Smith said. "It’s the time of year now where you’ve got to play hard and leave it out there. Lexi Fasbender, Julia Merfeld, and Sara have been playing together since they were sophomores and freshman. It’s going to be hard to see them go, but its been a good four years for them, and they’ve had a lot of success and a lot of accolades. We’re going to try to continue that for them."
Clear Lake will play Okoboji on Saturday night in the regional finals at Algona High School.