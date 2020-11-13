 Skip to main content
Explosive Iowa City Regina too much for St. Ansgar in semifinals
PREP STATE FOOTBALL

Explosive Iowa City Regina too much for St. Ansgar in semifinals

St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger never takes playing in the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome for granted. Neither do his players.

State Football A St. Ansgar vs. Regina Catholic 1

St. Ansgar players take a knee after their loss against Regina Catholic Friday during the semi-final round of the state football tournament at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

But just getting to the UNI-Dome wasn’t the end goal for the Saints. Earning a state championship and getting to the top of the mountain was the dream.

In the end, the Saints couldn’t make that dream a reality.

The second-ranked Saints couldn’t keep up with No. 3 Iowa City Regina on Friday morning. The Regals powered through St. Ansgar, 49-28, to put an end to the Saints’ undefeated season and thwart its title hopes.

“I thought our kids battled for 48 minutes. You can’t fault our effort at all,” Clevenger said. “You’ve got to give Regina a heck of a lot of credit. They had a good game plan on both sides of the ball. They were able to execute that game plan better than we were able to execute ours.”

Iowa City Regina outscored St. Ansgar, 21-7, in the second half and was explosive on both the ground and through the air. The Saints struggled to get enough stops to keep up with the Regals.

“They’re really good both ways at running and passing the ball,” senior running back Ryan Cole said. “So it was hard to stop both of them.”

The Saints won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Regals came out of the gate hot, driving down the field and capping off their opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior quarterback Ashton Cook.

St. Ansgar answered back. But it took a 66-yard pass from senior quarterback Justin Horgen to Cole on 3rd-and-14 to get down to the goal-line. Then, on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Cole moved into the wildcat and threw a short touchdown TD pass to sophomore Ryan Hackbart.

“We didn’t want to get behind the sticks and at this point you’re not going to hold any secrets back,” Clevenger said about opening up the playbook. “Those things are things that we’ve been working on all year, but haven’t run.”

State Football A St. Ansgar vs. Regina Catholic 2

St. Ansgar's Ryan Cole catches a long pass against Regina Catholic Friday during the semi-final round of the state football tournament at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Neither team could get into a rhythm on the following offensive possessions. The score remained 7-7 after the first quarter.

Senior running back Theo Kolie scored on the first drive of what would be an explosive second quarter. His 6-yard touchdown run made the score 14-7.

The Saints got back to establishing the run and scored when senior running back Carter Salz ran it in from 1 yard out. The score was 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

The Regals scored in two plays on the ensuing offensive possession. Kolie had a 58-yard run and then followed it up with a 3-yard touchdown run. But the Saints didn’t waste much time answering. Horgen scored on a 32-yard touchdown scamper to tie the game at 21.

With just over two minutes left in the half, the Regals went on a nine-play, 77-yard scoring drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Kolie on fourth down as time expired. At halftime, the Regals led, 28-21.

The Saints couldn’t get anything going on the opening drive of the second half and were forced to punt. The Regals jumped out to a two-score lead when Cook scored on a 21-yard touchdown run.

Again, the Saints couldn’t get anything going on offense on its next possession. On the punt, the Regina returner fumbled the ball and Salz picked it up and returned it to the end zone to make the score 35-28.

“It was really big,” Salz said. “We were trying to shift momentum there, but they got it back and just did little things wrong on defense and they hit some big plays.”

The Regals responded by scoring 14 straight points to put the game away. The scores came from a 7-yard shovel pass from Cook to senior Levi Quinlan and another 1-yard touchdown run by Cook.

State Football A St. Ansgar vs. Regina Catholic 3

St. Ansgar's defense can't keep Regina Catholic quarterback Ashton Cook out of the end zone as he leaps over the defensive line for a touchdown Friday during the semi-final round of the state football tournament at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Throughout the game, the Saints struggled to stop the stout run-pass combo of Cook and Kolie. Cook threw for 251 yards and a touchdown, while Kolie carried the ball 24 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

The Saints finished the season with a 10-1 record and a second consecutive trip to the UNI-Dome.

Cole finished the game with 74 rushing yards – eight yards short of 2,000 yards on the season. He also finished the year as the new St. Ansgar all-time career rushing yards leader. But that honor doesn’t mean near as much as playing with his teammates.

“These guys are my best friends,” Cole said. “It means so much that I get to play with them and I’m so happy that we got the season this year.”

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

