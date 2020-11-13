Explosive Iowa City Regina too much for St. Ansgar in semifinals

St. Ansgar head coach Drew Clevenger never takes playing in the state semifinals at the UNI-Dome for granted. Neither do his players.

But just getting to the UNI-Dome wasn’t the end goal for the Saints. Earning a state championship and getting to the top of the mountain was the dream.

In the end, the Saints couldn’t make that dream a reality.

The second-ranked Saints couldn’t keep up with No. 3 Iowa City Regina on Friday morning. The Regals powered through St. Ansgar, 49-28, to put an end to the Saints’ undefeated season and thwart its title hopes.

“I thought our kids battled for 48 minutes. You can’t fault our effort at all,” Clevenger said. “You’ve got to give Regina a heck of a lot of credit. They had a good game plan on both sides of the ball. They were able to execute that game plan better than we were able to execute ours.”

Iowa City Regina outscored St. Ansgar, 21-7, in the second half and was explosive on both the ground and through the air. The Saints struggled to get enough stops to keep up with the Regals.

“They’re really good both ways at running and passing the ball,” senior running back Ryan Cole said. “So it was hard to stop both of them.”